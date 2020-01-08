After a dangerous flagrant foul, New York Knicks big man Bobby Portis is going to be a little lighter in the wallet.

The NBA is fining Bobby Portis $25,000 for a flagrant foul he committed on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA says the fine is due to Portis “recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter,” per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

For what it’s worth, Portis maintains that he was not trying to injure Caldwell-Pope. He took to Twitter to apologize for the foul and make sure there were no hard feelings.

truly apologize to @CaldwellPope on this play..my intent was not to hurt him…was just trying to make a play on the ball…I come to compete everyday and I only know one way to play and that’s to give 100% … I’m glad he’s ok https://t.co/VXnWE67Gms — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) January 8, 2020

Portis, 24, is the subject of trade rumors as the Feb. 6 trade deadline draws closer. According to earlier reports, several teams are showing interest in the Little Rock native. He’s averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, mostly off the bench.

The big man isn’t the best defender around, but he can bring offensive versatility to a contender. Portis is shooting 38.2% on threes this season, however, he’s capable of posting up smaller defenders in mismatches as well.

Portis will likely see plenty of playing time on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. Julius Randle is out for personal reasons and Marcus Morris Sr. is doubtful with a sore neck. That means Portis, Kevin Knox, and Taj Gibson are the only options at power forward for interim head coach Mike Miller.

With Knox struggling and Gibson likely to play most of his minutes at center, Knicks fans should expect to see plenty of BP.