According to a new report, several teams are showing an interest in trading for Bobby Portis of the New York Knicks.

As the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches, the New York Knicks are going to have plenty of valuable trade pieces to dangle in front of contenders. According to Ian Begley of SNY, several teams are showing an interest in Bobby Portis.

The Knicks signed Portis to a two-year deal this past summer with a club option on the second season. This flexibility makes his contract relatively tradeable.

Portis, 24, is a versatile scorer who can stretch the defense with his three-point shooting or take advantage of smaller defenders in the post. For a team looking for some instant offense off the bench, Portis represents a solid fit. He’s averaging 10.1 points on 38.2% from distance this season.

The Little Rock native struggles to protect the rim on defense, but he’s a consistent rebounder who can play the four or the five spot off the bench.

It’s unclear what kind of return a trade for Portis will net the Knicks. A second-round pick would seem realistic considering the fact that Marcus Morris’ reported value is a late-first round pick.

With that said, the Knicks could package a few players together to increase the return in a deal. Portis and Morris are two vets garnering interest, but Dennis Smith Jr. is a young player with upside who the Knicks could move by the deadline.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Knicks have plenty of tough decisions to make.