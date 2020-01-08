The New York Knicks are reportedly considering trading for players who can help the team win now and in the future.

As the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches, the New York Knicks are a team to watch. Although they possess the third-worst record in the NBA, they might not be entering fire-sale mode.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, opposing teams believe the Knicks are not solely interested in acquiring draft picks in trades.

“Something worth noting on the trade deadline: Several teams in touch with the Knicks recently came away with the impression that they aren’t solely focused on acquiring draft picks, expiring contracts or young players who have struggled with other teams in trades,” wrote Begley.

“Those teams say the Knicks have shown an interest in acquiring starter-level players who can help the team in the short-term and in future seasons, per sources.”

This is an interesting development, but not a complete surprise. An earlier report from SNY indicates that some in the Knicks organization believe Marcus Morris Sr. can bring “long-term value” to the team despite the fact that he is on a one-year deal.

Building a competitive roster was the front office’s goal and although the Knicks are floundering in the standings, they don’t seem to be backing off the original plan.

The Knicks are 6-9 under interim head coach Mike Miller with a battle against the Utah Jazz set for Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET). The tilt against Utah will be the fourth and final game of a Western Conference road trip for New York.