New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox plans to take a break from social media at some point during the season.

In two years with the New York Knicks, Kevin Knox has experienced his fair share of ups and downs. The second-year forward never seems to be too high or too low, but it can be hard to ignore the noise in New York sometimes.

In order to avoid distractions, Knox is planning on taking a social media hiatus in the near future.

Kevin Knox says he'll be taking a break from social media soon: "I talk to a lot of the vets, and they tell me the same thing – social media is a big distraction for athletes" pic.twitter.com/PDCG85wCRw — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 7, 2020

“Yeah, my mom, we’ve been talking about it. I’m probably going to take a break soon,” Knox said. “I’ve been on it recently, but it was around this time last year, I stopped using social media so I might do it again.”

Knox, 20, was asked if social media can be a distraction during the season and he referenced the advice he’s receiving from veterans.

“I talked to a lot of vets and they tell me the same thing,” Knox added. “Social media is a big distraction for athletes so they always tell me to get off it as well. That’s something athletes do around this time.”

The young forward is seeing a decrease in minutes in his second season and the last time he played more than 20 minutes came in a brutal loss to the Washington Wizards on Dec. 23.

It’s important to remember that Knox is still one of the youngest players in the NBA and he still has sky-high potential. Progression isn’t linear and anyone writing off Knox is doing so at his own risk.