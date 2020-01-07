New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox reveals a knee injury that kept him off the court for a period of time this past summer.

In the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected Kevin Knox with the No. 9 overall pick. He was a standout player at the University of Kentucky who was supposed to add firepower to the Knicks frontcourt. In his inaugural season in the pros (75 games, 57 starts), Knox averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds on 37% shooting from the field.

But this year, his role is diminishing. He’s averaging 19.4 minutes-per-game in comparison to his rookie average of 28.8 minutes-per-game. How could this be? Does the coaching staff (once led by David Fizdale and now run by Mike Miller) not believe in him as much?

Well apparently, Knox suffered an injury this past summer. He may deny it, but the setback could indeed be why he’s seeing fewer minutes on the floor.

“I got a lot of work in the beginning of the summer,” Knox said, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. “It was a little knee injury. The injury stopped me from working out for a month or two, but it didn’t have anything to do with the summer.”

The second-year player is only averaging 7.5 points and three rebounds this year on 38.5% shooting. Many fans thought he’d be one of the premier players of the franchise at this point.

Knox has only started four games for the Knicks this year with the regular season nearing its halfway mark.