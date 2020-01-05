Despite third period domination and a much-needed goal from Pavel Buchnevich, the New York Rangers fell in the penultimate minute in B.C.

The New York Rangers dominated almost every third period stat in their Saturday night visit to Rogers Arena. A lone exception came in the most important category of all.

Jacob Markstrom made 14 saves in the third period. This preserved a tie until Tyler Myers was able to put in the game-winner for the Vancouver Canucks with 89 seconds left in regulation. The Rangers’ ensuing 2-1 loss marks their third consecutive regulation defeat.

With the Canucks dressed in their throwback jerseys primarily worn in the 1990s, the Rangers (19-18-4) were unable to duplicate the success their historic 1994 squad had in British Columbia. Saturday’s painful loss comes despite outshooting Vancouver 14-6 in the third period, which was good enough to create a 37-27 advantage in the game.

Markstrom kept the Rangers at bay, making several big saves over the final frame that set up Myers’ heroics. Myers’ fourth goal of the season served as the latter pair of a deadly series of bookends for the Rangers.

Things opened on a sour note for New York through Antoine Roussel’s opening goal, which made its way past Alexandar Georgiev just 1:46 after the opening faceoff.

The Rangers were able to knot things up through a goal of great personal importance. Pavel Buchnevich scored his seventh goal of the season off an assist from Chris Kreider near the midway mark of the opening period. It was Buchnevich’s first goal since Dec. 20 against Toronto. It additionally marked the first instance of back-to-back scoring games for the winger since a five-game streak in November. Buchnevich previously had a power-play assist in Thursday’s 4-3 loss in Calgary.

Bo Horvat assisted on both goals for Vancouver (23-15-4). The Canucks have now won each of their last seven games and sit three points behind Vegas for the Pacific Division lead with three games in hand. Vancouver also swept the yearly pair from the Rangers, having won 3-2 on Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers will briefly return home for a Tuesday meeting with the Colorado Avalanche (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

