New York Rangers prospects Igor Shesterkin and Joey Keane have been selected to play in the AHL All-Star Classic.

The New York Rangers are sending two prospects to the AHL All-Star Classic this season—goalie Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Joey Keane.

[NEWS] Wolf Pack's Igor Shesterkin, Joey Keane Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. 📰 https://t.co/mMpPj5acvN pic.twitter.com/g1jyJo65HC — Hartford Wolf Pack (@WolfPackAHL) January 3, 2020

Shesterkin has had an incredible first year playing in America. The Russian has a 14-4-3 record while recording three shutouts in 22 starts for the Hartford Wolf Pack this season.

His 1.98 goals-against average and .931 save percentage has helped carry the Wolf Pack to first place in the Atlantic Division and third overall in the AHL.

Joey Keane is also in his first year with the Wolf Pack. He’s played in 33 games this season recording six goals with 21 points. His 22 penalty minutes indicate that he’s staying disciplined on the ice as well.

The future looks bright with Shesterkin and Keane, who are both forcing their way into NHL consideration with their play. The Rangers could certainly use the help defensively. They’re allowing the third-most goals per game in the NHL. If the Rangers have any chance of making a surprise run to the playoffs this year, they’ll need prospects like these two to step up.

Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will serve as the head coach of the Atlantic Divison squad.

Sunday, Jan. 26, the AHL All-Stars will compete in the Skills Competition. All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions will face off against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

Monday, Jan. 27 the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament. The tournament features six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship. The championship will be a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.