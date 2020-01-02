The great season continues for New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin. The NHL has named him its Third Star of the Month.

New York Rangers‘ winger Artemi Panarin ended the year on a high note with the announcement that he’d been selected to his first NHL All-Star Game.

Now, Panarin’s 2020 is off to a similarly spectacular start, as he’s been named the 3rd Star of the Month by the NHL on Thursday.

Panarin, in his first season as a Blueshirt, played 14 games in December. Over the month, he recorded 10 goals and 12 assists, for 22 points. The Rangers had a 6-7-1 record in the month.

Of his 10 goals, one came on the power-play and two more were game-winners. He led the NHL in even-strength points (18), tied for the lead in points (22) and even-strength goals (nine), and tied for third in goals (10).

In the Rangers’ win against the San Jose Sharks, Panarin collected a hat trick and four points.

Panarin became the 17th player in NHL history to score each of his first three career hat tricks with three different teams. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/HldODwZ3iT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 13, 2019

Panarin is averaging 20:28 of ice time this season with Ryan Strome as his most common linemate.

The 28-year-old has netted 22 goals with 55 points in 39 games in his first year on Broadway. He’s become the ninth different Rangers player to record three-straight three-point games. The last player to do so was John Ogrodnick in 1990.

Panarin will look to continue his great season when the Blueshirts visit the Calgary Flames Thursday night in Alberta, Canada. He and the Rangers look to get a win following a 7-5 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on New Year’s Eve. The team trailed 6-0 at one point and stormed a furious third-period comeback, but were unable to complete the comeback.