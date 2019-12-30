The Chris Kreider sweepstakes are heating up and it seems the New York Rangers’ forward is the top player left on the rental market.

Where would the New York Rangers like to send Chris Kreider? More importantly, what can Jeff Gorton get in return for the seven-year vet?

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman addressed the unrestricted-free-agent-to-be during his “Hockey Night In Canada” segment.

Dreger says that #PlayLikeANewYorker Chris Kreider is likely the next trade target after the Hall trade to the Coyotes. He adds that Kreider brings that physical edge that teams like come playoff time. Says the return will likely be a first rounder and a “mid-level” prospect. pic.twitter.com/EPHS81THdG — Rich (@RichFiveNine) December 18, 2019

“All of the contenders, from Colorado to Boston to St. Louis to Pittsburgh, are all believed to be interested in him,” Friedman said.

Friedman anticipates the Rangers could acquire a first-round pick in the upcoming 2020 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Kreider. At last season’s trade deadline frenzy, only two first-round selections were traded.

The Rangers’ future must be priority No. 1 when thinking about a possible Kreider move (or possible non-move). They might want to keep Kreider in their future plans. He’s a homegrown Blueshirt, a first-round pick, 19th overall, in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Kreider made his Rangers debut in the postseason of 2012.

Kreider’s played in 497 career games with 144 goals and 294 points. Last season, Kreider tied his career-high in goals with 28.

This season, Kreider’s had a very slow start. That hasn’t stopped him from putting together another good season. He’s amassed 24 points, including 13 goals this season in 38 games.

Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton has been very successful at trade deadlines deal in recent years. He’s acquired enough top draft picks and NHL players to speed up the rebuilding process.