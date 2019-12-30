Artemi Panarin will represent the New York Rangers at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. He’ll be the first Rangers forward since Rick Nash to do so.

The New York Rangers will have Artemi Panarin represent the club at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. St. Louis will play host the festivities this year on Jan. 25.

Amazingly, this will be the first time Panarin has been selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game. He’s also the first Russian player from the Rangers to be selected in franchise history and is the first Rangers’ forward since Rick Nash in 2014-2015 to represent the team.

Panarin signed a monster seven-year, $81.5 million contract this summer. He was the top available free agent and he’s been worth every dime to the Rangers.

Panarin leads the Rangers in several categories, which include points (51), assists (30) and goals (21). He is tied with Mika Zibanejad in power-play goals (6).

Artemi has become an instant fan favorite. Panarin has fans sitting on the edge of their seats every time he touches the puck. Panarin has had put up a multi-point game 15 times in his first year on Broadway.

Currently playing in his fifth NHL season, he has skated for the Chicago Blackhawks, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Rangers. The 28-year-old has appeared in 360 games, recording 137 goals, 234 assist and 371 points.

The National Hockey League has not announced the remainder of the rosters for the game.