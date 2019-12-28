Tony DeAngelo’s overtime winner secures a New York Rangers’ 5-4 victory in Toronto against the Maple Leafs Saturday night.

New York Rangers 5 (19-15-4, 42 pts)

(19-15-4, 42 pts) Toronto Maple Leafs 4 (21-14-5, 47 pts)

(21-14-5, 47 pts) NHL, Final, Overtime, Box Score

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Toronto had its chance. After winning a one-on-one battle against Artemi Panarin (who fell down), Auston Matthews brilliantly set up a teammate in overtime on the other side of the ice.

It just didn’t happen.

Alexandar Georgiev stood tall and it eventually led to the game-winning tally, a Panarin-to-Tony DeAngelo hookup that sent the crowd home disgruntled.

Sam Rosen… don't sweat it. Your four decades of work wash away your sins. Strome scores two and DeAngelo wins it in OT after Georgiev makes a huge stop moments earlier. New York Rangers win, 5-4, in Toronto after choking up a two-goal third-period lead. #PlayLikeANewYorker pic.twitter.com/LIdy0dnlrv — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) December 29, 2019

The New York Rangers picked up a 5-4 overtime victory in Toronto against the Maple Leafs after blowing a two-goal third-period lead.

While young DeAngelo earned the capper, it was hometown boy Ryan Strome who stole the show. His two goals and two assists helped him take away No. 1 star honors.

Strome’s first of the night came at the 7:59 mark of the first period and put his team up 2-1.

Bread + Butter are back. pic.twitter.com/axBKcEsvzk — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 29, 2019

Then, 4:37 into the second, Strome slapped one past Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen for his 10th of the campaign.

Showing off in front of the hometown crowd. pic.twitter.com/xfrBgSOr23 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 29, 2019

Matching Strome’s goal production was the aforementioned Matthews, who also put up two tallies. His 25th of the season answered Strome’s second, pulling the Leafs to within a goal.

But the Rangers’ newfound offensive surge wouldn’t halt. With just 2:55 to go in the second period, Mika Zibanejad, fresh off a two-goal performance, did it again with more nastiness.

The feed ➕ the fake = a magical 🚨 pic.twitter.com/spjz6kGgxN — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 29, 2019

A Pierre Engvall goal pulled the Leafs to within one, yet again. Only 53 seconds separated the Rangers from two clean points against a tough Eastern Conference squad.

It was not to be as that man again, Matthews, sent the equalizer past Alexandar Georgiev to send it into overtime that set up DeAngelo’s heroics.

Blowing a two-goal lead is never a good thing, but answering in emphatic fashion early in overtime will have David Quinn breathe a hefty sigh of relief.

The top two lines continue to dazzle offensively, especially now that Zibanejad seems to have regained his early-season form.

Similarly to Friday night’s victory, the opponent outshot the Rangers (48-38). Georgiev stopped 34 shots for the victory, the team’s third in the last four games. Panarin added another three assists, one of which served as the game-winning helper. The Rangers’ first goal came courtesy of Brett Howden.

Now two points closer to a potential playoff spot, the Rangers will take the next two days off before getting back at it in the Great Northwest. The Edmonton Oilers pose the next threat on Tuesday night and then it’s off to Calgary and Vancouver.