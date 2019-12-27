New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist took to the Madison Square Garden ice Friday night debuting a new mask.

Renowned mask artist David Gunnarsson created the current bucket for the King. Gunnarsson is the very same man who has created every mask Lundqvist has worn in the NHL.

The red, white and blue mask has the Statue of Liberty on both sides. It includes the NYC skyline across the bottom with the Lundqvists’ “King 30” crown logo under the chin.

Gunnarsson spoke about the mask in an Instagram post.

“This new design is a direct continuation based on Henrik’s trademark mask look with the sharp Rangers Razors rocking all over the canvas. This design is also a sequel based on a design Henrik and created with a similar design solution back in the ’90s with the Frölunda logo, and, of course, the small electrical lightning. And, of course, fully charged with all the DaveArt Trademark Super FX and 3-D FX… ”

Gunnarson went on to thank Lundqvist for the opportunity to paint his mask.

“It is always a pleasure to paint and create a new mask for my friend Henrik Lundqvist,” Gunnarson said in the post. “So awesome to paint and totally exciting as the paint nerd I am… Thanks, Henrik!”

Lundqvist’s masks have always set the NHL on fire. This one seems to be no different. The sleek design and awsome paint job are sure to be the envy of the NHL.