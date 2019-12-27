The New York Rangers victory didn’t come without a casualty as Brendan Lemieux fractured his hand and will be out for some time.

Two steps forward, one step back—so it goes for the New York Rangers. Forward Brendan Lemieux suffered a fractured hand during the team’s 5-3 win over the Hurricanes Friday night.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of North Jersey tweeted about the injury following the win and head coach David Quinn confirmed the news in his usual postgame presser. The Rangers will now head on their four-game road trip without their top agitator, and the heart and soul of the lineup.

Lemieux played 10:36 against the Hurricanes, but was limited to just three shifts in the third period. There was little else reported about how or when the injury occurred.

The Rangers will travel to Toronto and play the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. They will then play three more games: Tuesday (New Year’s Eve) in Edmonton, Thursday in Calgary and Saturday in Vancouver.

Quinn has not made any decisions regarding a call-up from Hartford, but he will need to bring a forward up to make the trip to Canada.

The Wolf Pack lost 5-1 to Bridgeport (New York Islanders affiliate) on Friday night.

It’s highly unlikely that Vitali Kravtsov will get recalled by the club since he has only recently returned to North America shy of two weeks ago.

It’s more likely that Phillip Di Giuseppe, who was sent to the AHL earlier this week, or perhaps Boo Nieves, could be the next to join the team.