Rumor has it that the New York Knicks are open to moving veteran forward Julius Randle after just signing him this past offseason.

Thus far in his inaugural campaign with the New York Knicks, Julius Randle hasn’t exactly impressed. The starting forward is averaging 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He’s doing this all on 44.5% shooting from the field and 26.5% from behind the arc. Randle is additionally making just 66.9% of his free throws.

Having said that, the Knicks organization may not see Randle in their future plans. This comes regardless of the fact that they just signed him this past offseason. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, an NBA source believes the Knicks are actually willing to move Randle.

This isn’t the only Knick who was just signed that could already be traded. There have been talks that Marcus Morris could be moved, with the Los Angeles Clippers emerging as a possible destination. The Clippers pursued Morris this past Summer. The veteran forward has posted averages of 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 42.7% shooting from the field and 47.3% from behind the arc.

Randle’s contract was for three years and $62.1 million, while Morris’ deal was for one year and $15 million. After the Knicks missed out on numerous superstar free agents, they decided to go with shorter-term deals with individuals like Randle, Morris, Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis, among others.

It’s unclear who the organization will actually end up trading if they decide to make any moves at all. The Knicks are currently tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 6-21.