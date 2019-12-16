The Los Angeles Clippers are on the hunt for a championship and New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris could be an enticing piece.

Marcus Morris Sr. is the New York Knicks‘ MVP through 27 games. His steady play will make him an attractive trade chip for the Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers could be a possible destination for the forward.

On The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe discussed the potential of a Morris to Clippers deal.

“[The Clippers] thought they had Marcus Morris in July,” Wojnarowski said. “That’s a player they had great interest with, that they saw who would fit with Paul George and with Kawhi Leonard. So, to see them revisit that is certainly plausible.”

The Clippers have both their first-round picks in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, in theory, Los Angeles could part ways with their 2020 first-round pick in exchange for Morris. However, for now, a Clippers-Knicks trade involving Morris is at the stages of “possible” and “plausible.”

The trade deadline is on Feb. 6. There’s absolutely no rush for the Knicks to make a deal before then.

Although Morris has stated his desire to stay with the Knicks through the end of the season, the sharpshooting forward will likely be playing for a playoff contender sooner rather than later. Morris is on a one-year deal and if the Knicks can acquire a draft pick (or picks) in exchange for the veteran, that would be a major win for the front office.

Morris and the Knicks will welcome the Atlanta Hawks to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET).