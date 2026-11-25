A big week of NFL football gets started on Wednesday when the Packers vs. Rams meet up on Netflix. This game provides a great opportunity to utilize the best prediction market promos and combos available right now.

If wanting to trade on this big NFC matchup, here’s a look at the top prediction market apps for Packers vs. Rams and what kind of combos you can build while using them.

Building a Prediction Market Combo

When utilizing the top NFL prediction market apps, you aren’t limited to just trading on a single contract. Similar to building a parlay if using an online sportsbook, you can stack contracts together into a single combo contract.

When using a prediction market app, you will see the option to “Build a Combo” or “Make a Combo” on the home page, or when making a single contract selection.

From there, you’ll continue to add different contracts into your combo, with updated pricing being provided as you add more contracts.

The more contracts you add in, the lower the cost of the contract, as it will have less likelihood of having all the outcomes occur together. But, with that, you also have the ability to collect more winnings per contract if the combo is successful.

Some prediction market apps won’t allow for player props to be mixed into a combo contract, so know going in that there could be limitations while building your combo for the Packers vs. Rams on Wednesday night.

Best Packers vs. Rams Prediction Market Promos

Each of the top NFL prediction markets have some great promo offers for new users. So, if you’re looking to get into prediction markets, here’s a collection of top offers for the Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams on Netflix.

Kalshi Promo Code RAD55: Get $55 in Bonuses

Kalshi is one of the biggest names in prediction markets and they stack their available NFL options with plenty of different markets to choose from. If building a Kalshi combo, you can include contracts on the moneyline, spread, total, as well has prop options that tie to scoring a touchdown, passing yards, receiving yards, rushing yards, and more. There’s no shortage of options to sort through to build a combo to your liking.

If new to Kalshi and in an available state, you can utilize our Kalshi promo code RAD55 to get $55 in bonuses when you make $25 in trades. Use that promo offer on the Packers vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

KALSHI TRADING Trade $25 at Kalshi & Get a $55 Bonus! Code: RAD55 LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP TODAY TRADE $25GET $55 SIGN UP TODAY Must be 18+ years or older & residing in the United States. Other Terms & Conditions may apply.

Novig Promo Code RAD50: Get $50 In Trade Credits

Novig is a sports-only prediction market, so you know they are dialed in for a big NFL week, including Wednesday’s Rams vs. Packers contest on Netflix. Along with market choices on who will win the game, player props, and game props to choose from, Novig also builds preset combos to consider. If you’re having a hard time building your own combo, look through the Novig preset combos that indicate how much you can win by spending $100.

If you are new to Novig, you can use our exclusive Novig promo code RAD50, while will get you $50 in trade credits when you make a first deposit of at least $10.

NOVIG PREDICTION MARKET Deposit $10 & Get $50 in Trade Credits! Code: RAD50 TRADE NOW SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10 GET $50 IN TRADE CREDITS TRADE NOW Restrictions & requirements apply. Not available in all states. 21+. Event contract trading involves risk & is not appropriate for all. Consider if it's appropriate for you in light of financial circumstances. See novig.com/terms for information.

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1: Get $25 in Bonuses

Another of the biggest prediction market platforms available in the US is Polymarket. Polymarket sees a lot of high market liquidity on its NFL contracts, which means that combo building is a big part of what Polymarket has to offer. Building a combo on Polymarket is seamless as it provides its own window with all the options for a given game. For Packers vs. Rams, you can focus in on top touchdown props for players like Blake Corum or Matthew Golden.

New users to Polymarket can utilize our exclusive Polymarket invite code ELITE 1. This offer gets you $25 bonus when you make a $10 deposit with a new account.

POLYMARKET Deposit $10 & Get a $25 Trade Bonus! Code: ELITE1 TRADE NOW SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10 GET $25 BONUS TRADE NOW 18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading involves high risk and may result in loss of your entire investment. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization.

OG Promo Code ELITE: Get $50 in Bonuses

Though not as well-known as some of the other top prediction markets, OG is on the rise and gives users a lot to consider when trading on the NFL. For Wednesday’s big game between the Packers vs. Rams. OG also has some prebuilt combos to consider that highlight featured players for this NFL on Netflix game. That includes a combo stacking Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love passing touchdowns, as well as Christian Watson receiving yards and Kyren Williams rushing yards. But, don’t worry, building your own combo is a simple process.

New users to OG can utilize our exclusive OG promo code ELITE to get $50 in bonuses when you make your first $25 in trades.