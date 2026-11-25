Take advantage of the OG promo code ELITE for a busy week of sports that features NFL games, College Football, NBA games, NHL matchups, UFC cards, golf, tennis, and much more exciting action. New players who redeem this offer can secure a $50 bonus to use for trading on a variety of markets in the OG app.

The sports calendar is into November, where football is King, dominating the weeks with NFL and College Football excitement. In other sports action, the NBA and NHL seasons are now underway, with daily matchups for users to trade on. New traders can claim the OG promo to get a $50 bonus for trading on NFL, College Football, NBA, NHL, or any other markets. Read on for all the details of this welcome offer from OG.

The OG app is available in over 40 states, bringing trading across a variety of categories, including sports markets, to states where online sports betting is currently prohibited. Use the promo code ELITE at sign up to secure a welcome offer to trade $25 and get $50 in bonuses.

OG Promo Code ELITE Delivers $50 Bonus (November 25)

OG Promo Code Details 💸 OG Welcome Offer Trade $25, Get $50 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 OG Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MA, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY 🎂 OG Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified November 25, 2026

This is a straightforward offer that will set up each new player with a welcome offer to trade $25 and get a $50 bonus. The $25 qualifying trade must be completed in a single ($25) qualifying order. The qualifying trade must settle within seven (7) days of registration. From there, start making trades on everything, including options like the NFL, College Football/Basketball, NBA, UFC, golf, and tennis. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan.

Think of this promo as an opportunity to test out the OG app. New players can score $50 in bonuses to make trades throughout the week. The user-friendly app will help first-time players hit the ground running.

Click here and apply OG promo code ELITE to unlock $50 in total bonuses for this week.

How to Claim OG Promo Code ELITE

Setting up a new account on OG is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step process detailed below to claim the OG welcome bonus:

Get the offer using the link to claim the OG new user bonus. This will automatically redirect players to the registration landing page

using the link to claim the OG new user bonus. This will automatically redirect players to the registration landing page Enter the promo code ELITE to activate this offer. There is no place to apply the code after signing up

to activate this offer. There is no place to apply the code after signing up Sign up by providing the necessary information to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

by providing the necessary information to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.) Deposit funds using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or any other preferred OG payment method

funds using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or any other preferred OG payment method Trade $25 on OG (must be a single $25 trade) to score the $50 bonus from the welcome offer

OG Rips: Get 5 Free Packs

OG Rips is available for users to rip packs of real trading cards on the OG collecting platform.

Packs are available for OG users to rip cards for popular leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB. OG Rips also has packs for other popular collector trading cards like Pokémon, One Piece, and Riftbound.

After ripping a pack and getting a card, users can choose to take an instant buyback offer and have the funds credited to their OG account balance, or they can choose to have the physical card shipped to their address.

The OG Rips pack tiers vary in price, probability, and card rarities. Users can opt for packs as low as $5, or spend as much as $2,500 per pack. New users can register with the linked offers on this page to claim five (5) free packs on OG Rips.

Sign up with the OG promo code ELITE to claim a $50 bonus for making your predictions on a variety of markets in the OG app.