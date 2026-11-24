The NFL season is now in Week 12, and the action kicks off on Thanksgiving Eve with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Los Angeles Rams. 2026 marks the first full season with a multitude of prediction market platforms available, and new users can secure the best NFL prediction market promos for trading on all the gridiron action.

As fans take in all the action, futures markets continue to see high trading volume, and now is a great time to lock in positions on a variety of pro football outcomes. The linked offers on this page will provide a stacked deck of bonuses from some of the best prediction markets for the NFL.

Best NFL Prediction Market Promos (November 24, 2026)

NFL Week 12 kicks off Wednesday evening as the Green Bay Packers are on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Check out the latest odds from prediction markets for the NFL.

Looking to trade on NFL action this season? Use the linked offers on this page to claim promos from the best prediction apps for the NFL.

Kalshi

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States RAD55 Trade $25, Get $55 Bonus AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Kalshi is another great trading platform for NFL prediction markets in 2026, and the new user promo code is the best way to get started. NFL fans can trade on a variety of Kalshi markets for pro football outcomes, including weekly games, futures markets, player props, combos (like parlays), and many more options. Kalshi’s US user base is already massive, so there is usually high market liquidity for trading on the NFL markets. Use the Kalshi NFL promo code linked on this page to get a $25 bonus after completing your first trades on the platform.

New users can sign up with the Kalshi promo code RAD55 to get a $55 bonus when they make $25 in trades on the NFL or any other Kalshi markets.

Novig

Novig is one of the best sports prediction markets available, and it’s likely to be a popular option for NFL traders this season. The Novig platform offers NFL markets for individual games, player props, parlays, futures, end-of-season awards, and many more options. With sports markets available in a variety of states where online sportsbooks are currently prohibited, Novig is a great place to trade on NFL action all season long. New users can claim the promo linked on this page to get a bonus after they deposit just $10 on the Novig platform.

Sign up with the Novig promo code RAD25 to unlock the welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $25 in trade credits for trading on the NFL.

Polymarket

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States ELITE1 Deposit $10, Get $25 Bonus AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Polymarket is one of the best options for trading on NFL prediction markets this season, and new users can score a terrific promo offer at sign up. The Polymarket platform offers trading markets for game-to-game action throughout the season, plus division winners, conference winners, the Super Bowl winner, MVP, Rookie of the Year, and many more exciting options. The Polymarket promo will allow NFL fans to score a bonus after they reach a simple trading volume milestone, providing additional trading credits for the upcoming season.

First-time users on Polymarket can claim the promo code ELITE1 that will activate an offer to deposit $10 and get a $25 bonus for markets like NFL games this season.

OG

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States ELITE Trade $25, Get $50 Bonus AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

OG is a top-tier prediction market for trading across a variety of real world outcomes, including the NFL season. Sports markets on OG include a plethora of NFL events, like regular season games, props, win totals, futures markets, individual player awards, and more. Offering one of the best NFL prediction market promos, OG is certain to be a popular choice for NFL fans all season long.

New users can sign up with the OG promo code ELITE, which unlocks a welcome offer to trade $25 and get a $50 bonus for trading on prediction markets.

DraftKings Predictions

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States No Code Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonuses (Paid Over 21 Days) AZ, AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC, PR

DraftKings Predictions is the new prediction markets platform from the massive DraftKings brand. The DraftKings prediction markets platform offers trading across a variety of real world outcomes, including pro football. With a massive presence already established thanks to its top-tier sportsbook platform, DraftKings Predictions is likely to be a popular choice for NFL fans this season.

New DraftKings customers can sign up with the DraftKings Predictions promo code to spend $5 and get $200 in bonuses (paid over 21 days).

Underdog Predict

Underdog Predict is a great option for NFL fans this season, offering prediction markets to trade on team outcomes. Many users will already be familiar with Underdog Sports thanks to the impressive Daily Fantasy Sports platform, and they can now trade on more than just player picks using Underdog Predict.

Sign up today with the Underdog Predict promo code ELITE to get a 50% deposit match in bonus funds up to $1,000.

Onyx Odds

Onyx Odds is a new social prediction markets platform, available for users in over 25 states nationwide. The Onyx Odds platform offers predictions trading for a variety of sports action, including NFL markets, and is a great option for fans searching for the best NFL prediction market promos.

New users can sign up with the Onyx Odds promo code ELITE to spend $10 and get $100 in bonus picks.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts is in the mix for NFL traders this season, with markets for all the hottest action. The FanDuel brand name is already well established from years of successful sportsbook operation, and this season, the FanDuel platform will be extended to users in many more states to trade on prediction markets for the NFL. FanDuel Predicts allows new users to claim a welcome offer when they sign up using the linked promo on this page.

Claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code to get $100 in bonuses for trading on prediction markets like pro football action this season.

ProphetX

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States ELITE Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

ProphetX is another terrific option for sports traders looking to get in on the NFL action this season. Using ProphetX, traders can take a position on a variety of NFL outcomes, including moneylines, spreads, over-under totals, futures markets, and so many more options. As a sports prediction market, ProphetX is available in a multitude of states where sports betting is currently prohibited. New traders can sign up with the link on this page to score a bonus after they complete their first trades on the NFL or any other sports markets.

Sign up with the linked ProphetX promo code ELITE to claim a welcome offer to trade $50 and get a $75 bonus for trading on prediction markets.

Crypto.com

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States No Promo Code Up to $50 in CRO AL, AK, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Football fans can trade on all the action this season using Crypto.com prediction markets for the NFL. Crypto.com NFL markets include a variety of options like winners of individual games, futures markets, and more. The Crypto.com platform offers NFL prediction markets in nearly all states throughout the country, including a segment of states where sportsbooks are not available. New users can claim the linked NFL prediction markets promo on this page to earn a bonus of up to $50 in CRO for trading on NFL action all season long.

Sign up with the Crypto.com referral code to get a bonus of up to $50 in CRO when you get started.