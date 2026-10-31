USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It sounds like John Harbaugh wants to take another swing at a top-level running back.

The Colts are “open to trading” star rusher Jonathan Taylor as part of their ongoing fire sale, according to ESPN. And the Giants are reportedly one of several clubs that have signaled interest.

From ESPN:

Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources.

The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, sources said.

The Colts would prefer to keep Taylor, according to the report, but realize they could secure a strong return for him in a deal. To that end — ESPN says the team has already received at least one compensation offer that included a second-round pick. Indianapolis has already traded defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (to the Niners) and guard Quenton Nelson (to the Seahawks), but those players will be free agents next year. Taylor has two more years left on his current contract.

The Giants were tied to Kenneth Walker in free agency and Jeremiyah Love in the run-up to the NFL draft, so they are clearly interested in upgrading their backfield. And they have added reason to kick the tires with Tyrone Tracy out at least several weeks due to a hamstring injury. Cam Skattebo is coming off the best game of his career — 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Texans following his not-a-benching-benching in the Saints loss — but the Giants have more or less telegraphed they don’t see him as a No. 1 back. And it would no longer be an issue if they acquire Taylor.

It likely will come down to cost — how much the Giants are willing to pay and how much the rest of the league is. All of the other aforementioned clubs seem closer to winning a Super Bowl this year than the Giants and may be willing to extend themselves accordingly. But if the Giants see this as a long-term investment, they too may be willing to play ball.