Cory Knowlton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love is dead.

From TMZ:

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson called it quits late last year, and there’s already been another person in the picture … TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources close to Jordon, with direct knowledge, tell TMZ … the legendary football coach, now for the University of North Carolina, and his much younger girlfriend quietly ended their romance “late last year.”

Although, they’re no longer dating, we’re told they remain “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.”

It’s unclear what led to Jordon and Bill’s breakup, or who ultimately pulled the plug on their romance.

The report adds Hudson, 25, has reportedly begun seeing other people. And she remains a presence around UNC. It is unclear where Belichick, 74, stands on the relationship front.

For what it’s worth: The Tar Heels are having a bounce-back season at 4-3 heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 1 Miami. Based on Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s famed theory regarding Tom Brady’s productivity and his sex life, we would say the results signal Belichick is not a monk. But that’s only a guess.

Anyway, our best wishes to both. And kudos to them for keeping this under wraps so long.