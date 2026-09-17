Atlantic City Casino Revenue Comes In At $294.9 Million In August

Atlantic City Casino revenue put up another solid number in August, recording $294.9 million last month.

Though the nine commercial casinos in Atlantic City heavily outpaced NJ online casinos last month, it was still a 5.5% dip from a year ago and a 3.1% drop from July.

August’s Atlantic City Casino Revenue Breakdown

Here’s a look at how each Atlantic City casino did in August compared to 2025, with data provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Atlantic City Casino August 2026 Revenue August 2025 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $85,372,197 $80,246,384 6.4% Hard Rock Atlantic City $53,077,162 $58,324,058 -9.0% Ocean Casino Resort $44,516,803 $51,164,641 -13.0% Caesars Atlantic City $22,486,972 $24,764,303 -9.2% Tropicana Casino & Resort $24,454,621 $25,879,044 -5.5% Harrah’s Atlantic City $23,116,817 $26,489,064 -12.7% Resorts Casino Hotel $15,951,725 $16,144,131 -1.2% Golden Nugget $12,965,938 $14,449,502 -10.3% Bally’s Atlantic City $12,962,132 $14,451,730 -10.3% Totals $294,904,367 $311,912,857 -5.5%

Of the total revenue, $222.4 million came from slot machines in August, while $72.5 million came from table games. Revenue from the casinos generated $21.9 million in taxes for the state of New Jersey.

Just one of the nine casinos say year-over-year revenue growth compared to a year ago, and that was Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, which also brought in the most overall revenue at $85.4 million.

Atlantic City Closing in on iGaming in NJ

For the second consecutive month, the nine Atlantic City casinos outperformed online casinos in New Jersey in terms of revenue.

In July, NJ online casinos set a new monthly revenue record, but still fell more than $27 million behind Atlantic City.

In August, NJ iGaming took a big step back, so Atlantic City gained another $35.6 million on the year.

Month Atlantic City Casinos NJ Online Casinos January $213,318,458 $258,884,323 February $202,913,058 $251,849,785 March $236,686,515 $272,059,416 April $235,578,999 $263,100,610 May $265,630,801 $276,262,067 June $257,282,919 $271,041,019 July $304,210,100 $276,948,219 August $294,904,367 $259,308,212 Totals $2,010,525,217 $2,129,453,651

Despite the last two months, Atlantic City still remains $118.9 million behind New Jersey online casinos in terms of 2026 revenue.

Atlantic City on Pace for Over $2.9 Billion in 2026 Revenue

Another positive for Atlantic City is that the nine casinos continue to be ahead of where they were last year in terms of revenue.

Even with the notable drop for August compared to a year ago, the Atlantic City casinos still remain 1.8% ahead of a year ago.

Month 2025 Revenue 2026 Revenue Percentage Difference January $210,057,707 $213,318,458 1.6% February $203,473,581 $202,913,058 -0.3% March $230,892,371 $236,686,515 2.5% April $210,962,788 $235,578,999 11.7% May $265,298,666 $265,630,801 0.1% June $259,016,758 $257,282,919 -0.7% July $284,126,531 $304,210,100 7.1% August $311,912,857 $294,904,367 -5.5% Totals $1,975,741,259 $2,010,525,217 1.8%

Last year, Atlantic City finished with $2.89 billion in casino revenue. While that finished slightly behind online casinos, it was still the highest yearly revenue total for the nine casinos since 2012.

Should Atlantic City manage to keep up this 1.8% edge throughout the rest of the year, it would push their 2026 yearly revenue to $2.94 billion.

Available NJ Online Casinos

If you aren’t in the Atlantic City area and can’t enjoy one of the nine commercial casinos, there’s dozens of NJ online casino options in the state as well.

Here’s a look at the top New Jersey iGaming platforms and the current welcome offers they providing new customers.

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