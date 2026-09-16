NJ Online Casino Revenue Sees Lowest Growth Rate Ever In August

Coming off a record month of revenue in July New Jersey online casinos had somewhat of a surprising performance in August.

Last month, NJ online casinos tallied $259.3 million in iGaming revenue. That was down 6.4% compared July’s record of $276.9 million.

What is somewhat concerning for NJ online casinos is that the year-over-year growth was just 4.4% compared to August 2025’s $248.4 million. That is the lowest growth percentage since X.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for August 2026

Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in August compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Online Operator August 2026 Revenue August 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $56,727,028 $57,135,758 -0.7% DraftKings $43,543,184 $47,099,150 -7.5% BetMGM $35,107,413 $32,557,581 7.8% Borgata $20,552,726 $20,577,971 -0.1% Caesars Palace $19,272,993 $18,048,906 6.8% Hard Rock Bet $15,232,081 $13,448,686 13.3% Fanatics $13,097,551 $10,024,826 30.7% Golden Nugget $11,251,293 $8,737,748 28.8% BetRivers $10,677,960 $8,334,666 28.1% Bally $5,503,801 $4,579,928 20.2% bet365 $3,437,405 $2,345,231 46.6% BetParx $2,889,942 $2,794,546 3.4% Resorts $2,608,134 $1,766,635 47.6% Ocean $2,568,952 $2,147,702 19.6% Hollywood Casino $2,083,929 $3,014,033 -30.9% PlayStar $2,080,183 $2,824,197 -26.3% Tropicana $1,775,023 $1,735,048 2.3% Pala/Stardust $1,612,408 $1,417,009 13.8% Mohegan Sun $1,478,725 $1,160,406 27.4% Monopoly $1,347,185 $1,249,998 7.8% PartyPoker $1,175,065 $1,443,870 -18.6% WSOP $1,127,718 $1,245,783 -9.5% Betinia $1,122,291 N/A N/A Vegas Club $875,415 N/A N/A Jackpocket $760,880 $947,699 -19.7% Wheel of Fortune $690,897 $804,125 -14.1% Ember Casino $591,981 N/A N/A Resorts World $116,049 N/A N/A PokerStars N/A $1,106,627 N/A Discontinued Brands N/A $1,824,694 N/A Total $259,308,212 $248,372,823 4.4%

FanDuel Casino NJ remains the top operator in New Jersey, drawing $56.7 million of the total revenue for 21.9% of the market share in the state. However, it declined in year-over-year revenue, dropping by 0.7%

DraftKings Casino NJ came in second overall in August with $43.5 million. However, that was over a 7.5% dip from a year ago when the operator brought in $47.1 million.

The state also brought in $57.7 million in tax revenue for New Jersey through iGaming in August. For the year, $473.4 million has been raised in tax revenue.

Lowest Growth in NJ History

August was pretty alarming, as each month in 2026 has had year-over-year growth of at least 11.6% when it comes to iGaming revenue.

The 4.4% was quite a drop from the 12% increase the state saw last month in July.

Nine different New Jersey online casino operators actually brought in less revenue than it had in August 2025. That includes the top two operators of FanDuel and DraftKings, as well as fourth-place Borgata Casino.

Throughout most of 2025, revenue each month was up over 20% compared to 2024.

The NJDGE provides reports on iGaming revenue dating back to 2016, and there has yet to be a month that only outpaced the previous year by just 4.4%.

This could be a sign that New Jersey online casinos are approaching a potential plateau in the next year or two.

Revenue Up 13% for 2026

The overall revenue for 2026 is still up 13.2% compared to the first eight months of 2025 following August’s data.

Month 2026 iGaming Revenue 2025 iGaming Revenue Percentage Change January $258,884,323 $221,603,883 16.8% February $251,849,785 $207,776,215 21.2% March $272,059,416 $243,888,984 11.6% April $263,100,610 $235,152,883 11.9% May $276,262,067 $246,824,242 11.9% June $271,041,019 $230,706,103 17.5% July $276,948,219 $247,298,506 12.0% August $259,308,212 $248,372,823 4.4% Total $2,129,453,651 $1,881,623,639 13.2%

The NJ online casinos are averaging $266.2 million in revenue per month in 2026. That puts them on pace to finish with about $3.19 billion in revenue for 2026, which would be well above the $2.91 billion the state did in 2025.

Should iGaming maintain the growth rate it is currently at, it would reach $3.29 billion in revenue this year. However, August’s numbers indicate the growth rates could be slowing for the rest of the year.