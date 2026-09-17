Stake Promo Code ESNY: 250,000 Gold Coins + $25 Stake Cash

New users can sign up with the Stake promo code ESNY to unlock 250,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash with no deposit required. Stake.us is a popular sweepstakes casino with slots, table games, live casino games, and other casino-style options.

STAKE.US

SOCIAL CASINO Offer T&Cs New Users Get 25 Stake Cash & 250,000 Gold Coins! Disclaimer: 21+ and in participating states, Stake is committed to responsible social play, for more information visit Gamingaddictsanonymous.org SIGN UP HERE CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY NEW USERS GET 25 IN

STAKE CASH + 250,000 GOLD COINS PLAY NOW

Sign up with the Stake promo code ESNY to unlock the current welcome offer. First-time users who qualify can receive 250,000 Gold Coins plus $25 in Stake Cash after registering and completing the required steps. You don’t need to make a deposit to claim the welcome bonus.

Use the Stake promo code ESNY to sign up today and start playing with free Gold Coins and Stake Cash.

Stake Promo Code for Today September 17, 2026 (Use Code: ESNY)

Stake Promo Code Details Stake.us Casino Details Stake Welcome Offer 250,000 Gold Coins + $25 Stake Cash Promo Code ESNY Deposit Required No Gold Coins 250,000 GC Stake Cash $25 SC Stake Cash Requirement 3x playthrough before redemption Restricted States AZ, CT, DE, ID, KY, LA, MD, MI, MT, NV, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT, WA, WV Minimum Age 21 Date Last Verified September 17, 2026

Stake.us gives users two different currencies to play with. Gold Coins are used for Standard Play, while Stake Cash is used for Sweepstakes play and can provide an opportunity to redeem prizes.

The current Stake promo code ESNY gives new users 250,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash without requiring a deposit. This gives new players a way to try the platform and its games without having to make an initial purchase.

The $25 in Stake Cash does come with a requirement. Promotional Stake Cash must be played through 3x before it can be redeemed for prizes.

Claim $25 Stake Cash With Stake Promo Code ESNY

Use the steps below to claim the Stake promo code and unlock the welcome offer.

Visit our exclusive Stake Link and begin creating a new account. Click the option to sign up and provide the required information. Complete any required account or identity verification. Enter the promo code ESNY when prompted to make sure the welcome offer is attached to your account. Claim your 250,000 Gold Coins and $25 Stake Cash welcome offer. Use your Gold Coins for Standard Play or your Stake Cash for eligible Sweepstakes games.

There is no deposit required to claim the welcome offer. However, the $25 promotional Stake Cash must be played through 3x before it can be redeemed for prizes.

How the Stake Promo Code Works

The Stake.us welcome offer includes both Gold Coins and Stake Cash, but the two currencies work differently.

Gold Coins are the entertainment currency on Stake.us. They can be used to play the site’s casino-style games, but Gold Coins themselves cannot be redeemed for prizes.

Stake Cash is the sweepstakes currency. Eligible Stake Cash play provides an opportunity to redeem prizes, subject to the platform’s rules and redemption requirements.

That makes the $25 Stake Cash portion of the Stake promo code particularly important for new users who are interested in Sweepstakes play.

Trending Games on Stake

Stake.us has a mix of popular Stake Originals and third-party slots that are attracting players right now. Some of the most-played Stake Originals include Blackjack, Plinko, Keno, Mines, and Dice. Plinko uses a ball-drop format, while Mines and Dice offer quick rounds with simple gameplay.

Some of the third-party slots currently appearing among Stake’s trending games include Ganja Snail, Supershiny Diamonds Power Blast, LIT City, Retro Gangster, Candy Dash 2, and Diamonds Power XXL.

For slot players, Diamonds Power XXL has also been one of Stake’s consistently popular titles. Stake highlighted it among its top-performing games over the past year, alongside Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme 10,000 and Wanted Dead or a Wild.

If you’re using the Stake promo code ESNY, these games give you several options to try with your Gold Coins or eligible Stake Cash.