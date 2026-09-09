Jalen Brunson will host Saturday Night Live on Sept 26

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The New York Knicks will continue their 2026 NBA Championship more on September 26 when star point guard and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson hosts the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on NBA. The program announced Brunson and three additional hosts for the upcoming 52nd season on its social media, with KATSEYE joining the ride as the musical guest.

FIRST FOUR OF SEASON 52!!! pic.twitter.com/m8F1Hnf1gS — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 9, 2026

Simply put, this is amazing. Brunson is just the latest NBA star, past or present, to grace the stage at Studio 8H. Inside the NBA panelist and Basketball Hall of Famer has hosted the show four times. SNL has also counted LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and even Bill Russell among hoopers who have also come to host.

Additionally, Yankee fans will recall former Yankee captain Derek Jeter’s incredible episode in 2001, one that featured himself plus teammates David Wells and David Cone appearing in drag. Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning also hosted just months after winning his second Super Bowl.

But for Jalen Brunson? This is going to be an incredible episode, and not just because he’s naturally funny and deadpan and will probably commit to the job from the get-go.

And on top of Brunson? Think of the pure comedy that will happen just from other potential Knicks cameos. His best buddy Josh Hart is effortlessly funny. Mikal Bridges went on Instagram after New York’s championship parade. Karl-Anthony Towns is both a local (by way of North Jersey) and full of personality.

And could coach Mike Brown join in on the fun too?

One way or another, the Knicks are still a hot ticket in New York City. The championship energy has not faded, nor will it any time soon. It is here to stay and Jalen Brunson hosting Saturday Night Live is a phenomenal means of channelling it.

But only if Brunson fully commits to doing more than simply showing up to work in the days preceding.

Mark the calendars, Knicks fans. September 26 is shaping up to look like one fun night at 30 Rock.