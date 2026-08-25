Spencer Jones is playing his way to CF job…in 2027

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For all the questions there were about Spencer Jones, he’s provided the answers in a small 57-game sample.

Keep in mind that no one really expected Jones to debut in pinstripes this season. Rather, it seemed more likely he was a fancy Yankees trade chip than he was someone with an actual future in the Bronx. A slew of injuries later, and Jones is slowly becoming a very popular New York Yankee.

It started in May. Jasson Dominguez, promoted to cover for yet another Giancarlo Stanton injury, slammed into the left field wall and sprained his shoulder. Jones was promoted and hit .167 with a pair of RBIs over ten games before heading back to Triple-A Scranton. His 6’7″ frame and long swing also meant 12 strikeouts compared to just three walks in 27 plate appearances.

Then, in June, three-time MVP Aaron Judge went down with a broken rib and hasn’t played since. Jones stuck around for a month this time after Trent Grisham strained a hamstring and fared…quite better. The big lefty hit .265 with a .345 on-base percentage this stint (22 strikeouts compared to six walks), including two home runs, then was sent back down when Grisham recovered. Followed by a one-game 26th man stint for a double-header.

But then Cody Bellinger popped a hamstring in Philadelphia, Spencer Jones was recalled again. And since then? The man has practically played his way into being the center fielder on Opening Day in 2027.

Jones is batting .241 with five home runs, 15 RBI, and even seven stolen bases since July 26. The strikeouts are still aplenty, but his OBP is a healthy .315.

And on the season, Jones has a solid line of .233/.315/.428 along with a 107 wRC+. That’s above average even with a 36% strikeout rate (K%). His fielding leaves something to be desired with a -2 fielding run value (FRV), but he’s 25. There’s time for him to improve on all fronts.

That’s just what Spencer Jones does: Improve. Ever since the Yankees drafted him out of Vanderbilt in 2022, he’s done nothing but adjust at every level. This is the same player who hit .259 with 17 home runs and 200 strikeouts at Double-A Somerset in 2024, only to answer with a 35-homer campaign across Double and Triple-A the following year. And we’re seeing it across his MLB stints in 2026.

However, as Jones told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, there is no real “secret sauce” to his improvements at the plate.

“I think it’s just knowing that I’m good enough to be here,” Jones said. “I’m good enough to fit in the clubhouse. It’s just self-belief, knowing that, yeah, I have what it takes to play at this level. It’s one of those things that cumulatively builds. And then when you get your opportunities, you want to make the most out of them.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean fans should expect Spencer Jones to start in center next season and immediately post Judge-ian numbers. That’d be nice, but let’s be real. Jones is probably going to hit at or around .250 with anywhere from 30-40 home runs if he stays healthy and can improve his swing to the point where he rarely misses fastballs. Much like White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami.

But what can fans expect from Jones in the immediate? Well, between Judge’s rib injury and Stanton’s latest calf setback, especially if the Yankees keep Judge healthy by DHing him? Jones is probably the Yankees’ everyday right fielder through the playoffs.

Additionally, fans should expect manager Aaron Boone to tinker with Jones’ spot in the lineup. He’s hit everywhere from the No. 3 to the No. 8 spots. He does best at No. 7, batting .400 with four homers. Sounds like preparation for making Jones a middle-of-the-order bat next year, no?

Last but not least, strikeouts. Expect lots of strikeouts. It just comes with the territory, same as Judge. Spencer Jones’ 6’7″, 240-pound frame means a long, fast swing clean through the strike zone. It was obvious when the Yankees drafted him. His build and raw power drew immediate comparisons to the oft-booed Joey Gallo, who it seemed either hit a home run or stuck out with no in-between.

Except here’s the difference. Looking back on Gallo’s immense power and complete inability to hit for average? He almost certainly benefitted from juiced baseballs. Gallo hit 208 career home runs, and 73% of them were hit from 2017-21. Right in the prime of the Juiced Ball Era.

Spencer Jones, by comparison, has a cleaner swing. He has cleaner mechanics. Unlike Gallo, he doesn’t seem to get in his own head about slumps. Most important of all, he doesn’t have to worry about lining out into an extreme shift like Gallo and too many lefty-hitting contemporaries did.

So whether or not there’s a lockout starting on December 1, it looks like the Yankees plan on keeping Spencer Jones. Unless the Brewers suddenly offer Jacob Misiorowski at a discount, of course.

All jokes aside, between Grisham’s expiring contract and Jones’ cheap price tag, that big lefty swing isn’t going anywhere. In the meantime, we can safely say, and without conviction too.

Spencer George Jones, you are a New York Yankee.