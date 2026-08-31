Yet another dumb Yankees schedule move by MLB

Mitch Stringer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Francesa has trashed MLB repeatedly for the Yankees getting Labor Day off this year — the latest example of the Bombers inexplicably sitting out a core holiday in recent years.

The WFAN legend also pointed out another scheduling quirk that defies logic — the Yankees and Red Sox are not going to meet in September for what may be the first time ever.

“This is just why the scheduling makes no sense,” Francesa said on his BetRivers podcast. “That’s almost criminal.”

It really is. Last weekend’s four-game set at in the Bronx had high stakes and the Yankees’ blowout victory on Sunday captured the season series and a tiebreaker if and when it is needed. But how do you not have these teams meet in the final month of the season, even with a balanced schedule.

The Yankees do close the season with seven straight games against the Rays and Orioles. But they also play a combined nine games against the Diamondbacks, Padres and Rockies. And the Red Sox close the year with a three-game set against the Cubs.

We realize there always to be an interleague game, but what are we doing here?

The Bombers (78-59) are up four games in the loss column on the Red Sox (74-63) in the AL East and for the top AL wild card spot entering Monday. They are five games back of the Rays (82-54) in the division. Boston does have three games against the Guardians — currently holding onto the last wild card — later in September.