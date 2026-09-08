Yankees DFA former top pitching prospect

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees welcomed back Aaron Judge one moment, and said goodbye to a once-promising prospect the next.

After activating the three-time MVP from the 60-day injured list, right-handed pitching prospect Chase Hampton was designated for assignment.

Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list.

• Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2026

It’s not exactly a surprising development. Hampton’s 2026 season has been, if you’ll pardon my French, absolute dog-shit. The big righty and former Texas Tech hurler missed all of last year with Tommy John surgery and somehow came back worse.

In 17 starts across Low and High-A Tampa & Hudson Valley, plus Double-A Somerset, Hampton went 0-6 with a 9.00 ERA in 17 starts. He last pitched against Erie on September 2, allowing five runs (all earned) on seven hits in 2.2 innings. He struck out and walked three apiece. Even with Fangraphs listing his xERA at a fairly respectable 3.66, his FIP and xFIP are both north of 6.00.

What’s more shocking is that Hampton’s star fell hard and he was ranked the Yankees’ No. 22 prospect for 2026. He ranked as high as No. 4 in 2024, and only dropped to No. 9 while recovering from Tommy John. No, there was a time when the Yankees saw some serious potential in Hampton, his 2024 scouting report reading, “He has the upside of a No. 3 starter and will be able to help the Yankees as soon as he fine-tunes his command.

What a difference two years makes, fans. Reading the report on Hampton for 2026, the surgery clearly cost more than simple recovery time.

“While Hampton’s slider is still a quality pitch” the report says, “He has lost 2-3 mph off his fastball and his cutter and curveball aren’t fooling hitters. His long arm action, low release height and flat approach angle still create deception, but his strike-throwing has regressed. He might have cracked New York’s rotation two years ago had he stayed healthy, and the hope is that he’ll eventually regain his 2023 form.”

What went wrong? Honestly, nothing. Scouts noted Hampton could dial his fastball up to 97 mph, but that it usually sat around 92-94 mph. Add that he’s now lost velocity post-Tommy John. It’s no wonder hitters are suddenly tattooing him across all levels.

To put it bluntly: That’s baseball, Suzyn!

This is just the nature of the game, same as it’s always been. Prospects are suspect. Minor league stars are exactly that until they find their shine in the bigs. Chase Hampton is now just one of many Yankees pitching prospects who didn’t pan out. People still talk about lefty Brien Taylor, a former No. 1 pick who seemed ticketed for ace status. One fateful offseason fistfight later, he tore up his shoulder and lost his velocity and control. He struggled through five more minor league seasons before finally retiring.

This just happens. Tommy John surgery extends careers, but also still shortens them. Chase Hampton’s surgery cost him his velocity, and now his spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster.

Another team might take a flier on him but at this stage? Safe to say Chase Hampton’s baseball career is probably over.