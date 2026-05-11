I Tried the Hollywood Casino NJ App: Bonus, Spins, and What to Expect

There’s a lot of available online casinos in New Jersey right now, so it can be hard to pinpoint where to spend your time and money.

Personally, one of the most efficient and strongest overall apps for me is Hollywood Casino NJ.

This PENN Entertainment standalone iGaming platform has everything you’re looking for in an online casino. It’s got a large library of games, competitive bonus offers, smooth gameplay, and a helpful set of customer service options for any potential issue.

If you need any more convincing, here’s a rundown of what I’ve experienced using Hollywood Casino.

What’s the Current Hollywood Casino NJ Promo Code?

The latest Hollywood Casino bonus code is “ESNY” and it gets you two special promo offers in one.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

With this exclusive offer from ESNY, new users to Hollywood Casino NJ Online get 300 bonus spins on the top online slot games Huff N’ Even More Puff and Hypernova Megaways by simply making $5 in real wagers first. The bonus spins will come in 10 sets of 30 by logging in each day. Each spin carries a $0.20 value, and they expire seven days after being issued.

Along with that, customers will get their first 24 hours of net losses reimbursed, up to $500 in PENN Play Credits. Once you make your first wager, that starts the 24-hour window. Then any losses suffered on games excluding live dealer games, craps, baccarat, and roulette will be tallied. Whatever the total, up to $500, will be reimbursed in PENN Play Credits that carry a 1x wagering requirement that needs to be met within seven days. If you have net winnings at 24 hours, you will not receive an added bonus.

With multiple features included and such a low playthrough requirement, the Hollywood Casino bonus code offer is a great way to start with the online casino. It made for a great start for me personally, as I was able to build up a little bit of a bankroll right from the beginning.

Games at Hollywood Casino NJ

You aren’t going to find yourself disappointed in the amount of game offerings Hollywood Casino has.

Altogether, the app features:

Over 700 slot titles and growing

Over 60 table games

Over two dozen live dealer games

When it comes to the slots, you can expect many of the top titles in US iGaming today, including:

88 Fortunes

Blood Suckers

Bonanza

Buffalo

Cash Eruption

Dead or Alive

Fortune Coin

Huff N’ Puff Slots

The table games have the full range of all the retail classics like roulette, craps, blackjack, and more. The same can be said of live dealer games, which include all of the classics and a robust amount of unique live dealer game shows.

Hollywood Casino also works to build up its offering of exclusive games, including themed table games, as well as branded slots games like Hollywood Murder Mystery, one of my personal favorites.

Hollywood Casino NJ Banking Options

Another strength of Hollywood Casino is its reliable and secure casino banking options.

There’s plenty of deposit options to choose from, most of which act immediately with low minimum requirements. I personally have used a debit card and PayPal options without any issues.

Deposit Option Time To Reflect On Account Maximums/Minimums Debit Card Immediately None Credit Card Immediately None Online Banking Immediately None eCheck/ACH Immediately None Apple Pay Immediately Max of $500 PayPal Immediately None Skrill Immediately Max of $250,000 when account is verified Venmo Immediately None Gift Card Immediately None Cash at retail Hollywood Casino Immediately Max of $100,000 Wire transfer Up to 24 hours Minimum of $10,000

When it comes to withdrawals, there are fewer options, but that is just due to making sure the money gets where it needs to. Hollywood Casino will take 1-2 business days to process the request before moving on to sending the money.

Withdrawal Option Time To Receive Maximums/Minimums Debit Card Immediately Max of $50,000 Online Banking 2-3 days None eCheck/ACH 2-3 days Max of $999,999 PayPal Immediately None Skrill Immediately None Venmo Immediately None Cash at retail Hollywood Casino 7 days after approval Max of $100,000 Wire transfer Within 24 hours Minimum of $50,000 Check by Mail 14-21 business days Minimum of $250

Hollywood Casino may require you make a deposit using a certain method before being able to make a withdrawal using that same method. I personally have been able to make withdrawals using the same debit card and PayPal options I used to make a deposit.

Hollywood Casino NJ Customer Support

Another strength of Hollywood Casino is their customer service options.

If you have an issue or question about using the app, there’s multiple avenues you can pursue. That includes:

Quick Start Guides

FAQs on any questions you have

24/7 Live Chat agents

Email support@hollywoodcasino.com

Callback request at 1-844-953-2121

Emails get a response in about 12 hours, while callback requests take about 24 hours for a response.

Personally, the FAQs were helpful to guide me through any questions. If that didn’t solve my problem, the 24/7 Live Chat was good at pinpointing the answers I needed and easy to use.