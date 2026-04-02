Mets vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Picks & Predictions Tonight

Mar 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) slides safely in at third for a triple against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Mets (3-3) look to stop a 2-game slide and push above .500 tonight as they continue their early-season road trip at San Francisco. Tonight is the first game of a four-game set at Oracle Park. First pitch is set for 9:45 pm, ET, with the broadcast airing on SNY.

It’s fair to expect a pitchers’ duel.

Robbie Ray (0-1, 3.38 ERA) goes for the Giants, opposite Mets starter David Peterson (0-0, 0.00). Ray was a tough-luck loser in his opening start — allowing just 2 ER in a 3-0 loss to the Yankees. Peterson scattered 6 hits in 5.1 innings in his opening start vs. Pittsburgh.

In this comprehensive betting preview, we will break down the latest matchup odds, highlight our top moneyline and run total predictions, and uncover the sharpest data-backed player props to target for this tightly contested National League showdown.

Mets vs Giants Betting Odds

Moneyline: Mets -125 / Giants +105

Mets -125 / Giants +105 Total (O/U): 7.5 (Over -108 / Under -112)

7.5 (Over -108 / Under -112) Runline (Spread): Mets -1.5 (+138) / Giants +1.5 (-166)

The consensus odds position the visiting Mets as slight moneyline favorites at -125. Stripping out the vig, the Mets carry a 53.25% implied probability of securing the outright win, while the Giants sit at a 46.75% vig-free probability. Oddsmakers anticipate a lower-scoring affair with the run total set at 7.5. The under is seeing slightly more juice at -112, correlating to a vig-free probability of 50.43% compared to the over’s 49.57%. On the runline, backing the Mets to win by two or more runs yields a plus-money return of +138. These numbers have held relatively steady since opening, indicating a tightly contested defensive game by the Bay.

Pitching Matchup: David Peterson vs Robbie Ray 2026 Stats

Statistic Peterson (NYM) Ray (SF) W-L Record 0-0 0-0 ERA 0.00 3.38 WHIP 1.50 0.94 FIP 3.17 4.11 xFIP 4.26 3.85 K/9 5.06 6.75 BB/9 3.38 0.00 Opp. Batting Avg .261 .238 HR/9 0.00 1.69

David Peterson vs Giants

GS W-L IP ERA WHIP K BB HR H 5 2-1 27.0 4.33 1.30 25 10 3 25

Robbie Ray vs Mets

GS W-L IP ERA WHIP K BB HR H 9 4-2 46.1 3.11 1.21 46 14 5 42

Mets vs. Giants Best Bets & Game Predictions

Moneyline: Mets (-120 at BetMGM)

The Mets dropped the final two games of their three-game series at St. Louis, but they are the sharp play on the moneyline. The Mets boast a superior pitching staff that has compiled a stellar 2.497 team ERA, anchored by a bullpen that has been practically unhittable with a 1.776 ERA. Conversely, the Giants have struggled mightily at Oracle Park, stumbling to an 0-3 record at home to start the season. With the Giants batting just .201 overall, the Mets’ arms should comfortably dictate the pace, induce groundball double plays, and secure the outright victory.

Total: Under 7.5 (-110 at Bet365)

Backing the under is the logical move given the offensive sluggishness and strong pitching trends from both dugouts. Both lineups have been cold out of the gates, with the Mets hitting a collective .211 alongside the Giants’ .201 mark. Furthermore, the under has cashed in 66.67% of the Mets’ road games so far this season. Given the dominant pitching metrics—specifically the Mets’ impressive 9.988 K/9 strikeout rate—bettors should anticipate a low-scoring, defensive grind that falls well short of the 7.5-run total.

Top Player Props to Target for Mets vs Giants

David Peterson – Under 1.5 Earned Runs (-128 at DraftKings):The Mets’ probable starter has been practically flawless on the mound to begin the 2026 campaign. Through 5.1 innings pitched this season, Peterson has maintained a perfect 0.00 ERA while surrendering zero earned runs. He has effectively limited damage, painted the corners of the strike zone, and struck out 5.06 batters per nine innings. Going up against a Giants lineup that is collectively hitting just .201, backing the under on Peterson’s 1.5 earned runs total at -128 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook is a sharp, data-backed situational play.

Juan Soto – Over 1.5 Total Bases (-190 at DraftKings): Soto has been phenomenal during his plate appearances for the Mets. He currently boasts a robust .346 batting average, tallying nine hits across 26 at-bats. Highlighted by a stellar .538 slugging percentage and three extra-base hits, his ability to consistently make hard contact and drive the ball into the gaps makes taking the over on his 1.5 total bases at -190 odds at Caesars Sportsbook a favorable statistical edge against the Giants’ pitching staff.

Home Run Prop: Francisco Lindor Over 0.5 Home Runs (+350 at Caesars): Ray is prone to giving up the long ball, surrendering 1.69 home runs per nine innings. Lindor’s switch-hitting power profile gives him a prime opportunity to exploit Ray’s mistakes and deposit one into the bleachers.