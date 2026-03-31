Mets vs St Louis Cardinals – Best bets, props & predictions for March 31

Mar 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette (19) hits a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Bo Bichette had his first multi-RBI game as a Met on Monday night — and they were key, too, in a 4-2 win at St. Louis.

Let’s see if he can keep it going tonight as the Mets (3-1) and Cardinals (2-2) tangle in Game 2 of their 3-game series. First pitch is set for 7:45 pm, ET, broadcasting live on SNY.

Mets starter Kodai Senga (7-6, 3.02 ERA last season) makes his season debut opposite Andre Pallante (6-15, 5.31). Senga is 2-1 in 3 starts vs. the Cardinals. Pallante is 0-2 lifetime vs. the Mets.

Let’s dissect the betting markets and isolate the value for tonight’s matchup.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Odds

Looking at the current betting lines provided by DraftKings for this matchup:

Moneyline: Mets -163 | Cardinals +136

Mets -163 | Cardinals +136 Runline (Spread): Mets -1.5 (+104) | Cardinals +1.5 (-125)

Mets -1.5 (+104) | Cardinals +1.5 (-125) Total (O/U): 8.5 (Over -105 | Under -114)

New York enters Busch Stadium as clear road favorites, positioned at -163 on the DraftKings moneyline after opening slightly shorter at -158. Stripping the vig from these odds gives us a vig-free implied probability of 59.40% for New York and 40.60% for St. Louis, summing perfectly to 100%. To cover the runline ATS, New York needs to win by two or more runs, offering a plus-money payout of +104. The total sits at 8.5 runs—dipping from an opening line of 9—with the Under taking early handle at -114.

Best Mets vs Cardinals Betting Picks & Predictions

Runline Pick: Mets -1.5 (+104 at DraftKings)

The mathematical edge lies in backing the road favorites to cover the runline at plus-money. The pitching disparity between these two clubs is glaring. New York boasts a sharp 2.769 team ERA and a stifling 1.256 WHIP. Conversely, the St. Louis pitching staff has struggled mightily, posting a bloated 6.324 ERA and a 1.864 WHIP. The Cardinals’ bullpen has been especially vulnerable with a 7.941 ERA, making New York a strong situational play to pull away late in the game. Boasting a 75.0% win rate over their last 10 regular-season contests, New York’s early momentum is backed by hard run-prevention data.

Over/Under Pick: Over 8.5 Runs (-105 at DraftKings)

While Senga and the New York staff have been excellent, the Over is the highest-value play on DraftKings due to St. Louis’s run-prevention struggles. Cardinals pitchers are allowing a massive .325 opponent batting average, guaranteeing heavy traffic on the basepaths for a New York lineup boasting a .357 OBP and a .751 OPS. Furthermore, the St. Louis offense carries a .445 slugging percentage and has plated 24 runs early in the campaign. Expect the bats to easily push the combined score past the 8.5 threshold.

Top Mets vs Cardinals Player Prop Bets

Luis Robert Jr. – Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125 at Caesars)

Robert Jr. is scorching the ball, hitting .417 with an elite 1.200 OPS and a .667 slugging percentage. Tallying five hits in his first 12 at-bats, his underlying metrics suggest sustained production. Against a vulnerable St. Louis staff struggling to execute the shift and keep runners off the basepaths, backing Robert Jr. to clear his 1.5 total bases prop at plus-money (+125) via William Hill New Jersey is a high-probability angle.

Jordan Walker – Over 0.5 Total Hits (-187 at DraftKings)

Walker is seeing the ball exceptionally well, boasting a .385 batting average and a staggering 1.269 OPS. With five hits across 13 at-bats—including three extra-base knocks—he has the swing mechanics to beat out grounders or drive the ball into the gaps. At -187 on DraftKings, he is a primary target to eclipse his 0.5 total hits projection at home.

Best Power Props for March 31

To capitalize on the early-season power metrics, here are the two most mathematically sound extra-base hit props to target for this matchup:

Luis Robert Jr. – Over 0.5 Total Doubles (+345 at DraftKings): Carrying a .667 slugging percentage and facing a bullpen yielding a 7.941 ERA, Robert Jr.’s elite barrel rate makes him the premier target to rip a double into the gap for New York.

Carrying a .667 slugging percentage and facing a bullpen yielding a 7.941 ERA, Robert Jr.’s elite barrel rate makes him the premier target to rip a double into the gap for New York. Jordan Walker – Over 0.5 Total Doubles (+350 at Caesars): Walker already has three extra-base hits in just 13 at-bats. His 1.269 OPS indicates elite power transfer, making him the highest-value prop at +350 on William Hill New Jersey to lace a double for St. Louis.

Kodai Senga vs Cardinals

GS W-L IP ERA WHIP Opp BA K BB HR 3 2-1 19.1 2.33 0.78 0.149 17 5 3

Andre Pallante vs Mets