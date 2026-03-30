Yankees vs Seattle Mariners – Best Bets & Predictions for March 30

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left) talks with first base/infield/baserunning coach Dan Fiorito (right) during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees (3-0) start a 3-game series at Seattle tonight. First pitch is set for 9:40 pm, ET.

Ryan Weathers is on the bump in his Yankees debut. Luis Castillo is starting for Seattle (2-2).

The Yankees swept San Francisco in their opening series, outscoring the Giants 13-1. Aaron Judge homered twice in that series.

Whether you are looking to back the Bronx Bombers’ undefeated streak, play the runline, or target the totals, we have the complete breakdown, expert moneyline predictions, and top data-backed player prop picks for this matchup.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -112 | Mariners -107

Yankees -112 | Mariners -107 Runline (Spread): Yankees -1.5 (+154) | Mariners +1.5 (-186)

Yankees -1.5 (+154) | Mariners +1.5 (-186) Total Runs (O/U): 7.5 (Over -116 | Under -104)

The consensus odds project a tightly contested matchup, with the Yankees currently sitting as slight moneyline favorites at -112 after initially opening at -104. Conversely, the Mariners’ odds have lengthened slightly from their opening line of -112. While the projected total has held steady at 7.5 runs, early betting action has shifted the juice for the Over from an opening of +102 to -116. For runline bettors, taking New York to cover the -1.5 spread currently offers a +154 return, down from the opening odds of +176.

Top Yankees vs. Mariners Predictions & Best Bets

Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-112 at DraftKings): The analytical play here is backing the Yankees on the moneyline. New York has started their campaign flawlessly, leaning heavily on a completely dominant pitching staff. Through three games, their arms hold an incredible 0.333 ERA and a 0.7407 WHIP while limiting opposing hitters to a measly .143 batting average. While the Mariners feature a competitive roster and are playing on their home turf, New York’s pristine form on the mound makes them the clear value pick to keep the winning streak alive.

Over/Under Pick: Under 7.5 (-104 at FanDuel): Take the Under in what projects to be a tightly contested pitchers’ duel. Both clubs have demonstrated elite run prevention. While New York’s pitching staff has been virtually unhittable, the Mariners’ arms are also missing bats at a high clip, posting a 2.919 team ERA, a 0.9459 WHIP, and an impressive 11.432 K/9 rate. With both pitching staffs pounding the strike zone and keeping runners off the basepaths, runs will be at a premium tonight.

Elite Player Prop Picks for Yankees vs Mariners

Giancarlo Stanton – Over 1.5 Total Bases (-133 at BetMGM): Stanton is seeing the ball exceptionally well to start the 2026 campaign. The Yankees’ designated hitter currently boasts a stellar .500 batting average, recording six hits across his first 12 at-bats. Beyond making solid contact, he is already flashing his signature power metrics with a .750 slugging percentage, highlighted by a home run. Given his elite early-season plate coverage and consistent extra-base threat, backing the Over on Stanton’s total bases is a highly favorable situational angle.

Brendan Donovan – Over 1.5 Total Bases (-108 at Caesars): For the Mariners, Donovan has stepped up as a remarkably reliable offensive catalyst. The infielder is currently hitting an impressive .429, having already collected six hits in just 14 at-bats. More importantly, Donovan is showing a keen eye and finding the outfield gaps with ease, as three of those early knocks have been extra-base hits, including two home runs. His proven ability to consistently put the ball in play without striking out makes taking the Over on his total bases a logical, data-backed play for this matchup.