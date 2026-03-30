Yankees vs Seattle Mariners – Best Bets & Predictions for March 30
The New York Yankees (3-0) start a 3-game series at Seattle tonight. First pitch is set for 9:40 pm, ET.
Ryan Weathers is on the bump in his Yankees debut. Luis Castillo is starting for Seattle (2-2).
The Yankees swept San Francisco in their opening series, outscoring the Giants 13-1. Aaron Judge homered twice in that series.
Whether you are looking to back the Bronx Bombers’ undefeated streak, play the runline, or target the totals, we have the complete breakdown, expert moneyline predictions, and top data-backed player prop picks for this matchup.
Yankees vs Mariners Betting Odds
- Moneyline: Yankees -112 | Mariners -107
- Runline (Spread): Yankees -1.5 (+154) | Mariners +1.5 (-186)
- Total Runs (O/U): 7.5 (Over -116 | Under -104)
The consensus odds project a tightly contested matchup, with the Yankees currently sitting as slight moneyline favorites at -112 after initially opening at -104. Conversely, the Mariners’ odds have lengthened slightly from their opening line of -112. While the projected total has held steady at 7.5 runs, early betting action has shifted the juice for the Over from an opening of +102 to -116. For runline bettors, taking New York to cover the -1.5 spread currently offers a +154 return, down from the opening odds of +176.
Top Yankees vs. Mariners Predictions & Best Bets
Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-112 at DraftKings): The analytical play here is backing the Yankees on the moneyline. New York has started their campaign flawlessly, leaning heavily on a completely dominant pitching staff. Through three games, their arms hold an incredible 0.333 ERA and a 0.7407 WHIP while limiting opposing hitters to a measly .143 batting average. While the Mariners feature a competitive roster and are playing on their home turf, New York’s pristine form on the mound makes them the clear value pick to keep the winning streak alive.
Over/Under Pick: Under 7.5 (-104 at FanDuel): Take the Under in what projects to be a tightly contested pitchers’ duel. Both clubs have demonstrated elite run prevention. While New York’s pitching staff has been virtually unhittable, the Mariners’ arms are also missing bats at a high clip, posting a 2.919 team ERA, a 0.9459 WHIP, and an impressive 11.432 K/9 rate. With both pitching staffs pounding the strike zone and keeping runners off the basepaths, runs will be at a premium tonight.
Elite Player Prop Picks for Yankees vs Mariners
Giancarlo Stanton – Over 1.5 Total Bases (-133 at BetMGM): Stanton is seeing the ball exceptionally well to start the 2026 campaign. The Yankees’ designated hitter currently boasts a stellar .500 batting average, recording six hits across his first 12 at-bats. Beyond making solid contact, he is already flashing his signature power metrics with a .750 slugging percentage, highlighted by a home run. Given his elite early-season plate coverage and consistent extra-base threat, backing the Over on Stanton’s total bases is a highly favorable situational angle.
Brendan Donovan – Over 1.5 Total Bases (-108 at Caesars): For the Mariners, Donovan has stepped up as a remarkably reliable offensive catalyst. The infielder is currently hitting an impressive .429, having already collected six hits in just 14 at-bats. More importantly, Donovan is showing a keen eye and finding the outfield gaps with ease, as three of those early knocks have been extra-base hits, including two home runs. His proven ability to consistently put the ball in play without striking out makes taking the Over on his total bases a logical, data-backed play for this matchup.
Chris Wright is a 30-time APSE award-winning editor with previous stints at the Miami Herald, The Indianapolis Star and News & Observer. His magazine portfolio includes working as a writer and editor at Baseball America and Inside Tennis.
He has decades of experience leading award-winning coverage of the NBA, Major League Baseball, College Baseball, College Basketball, College Football, and the ATP and WTA tennis tours. He has contributed to highly successful NFL coverage as well.
Over the course of his career, Chris' team of writers has covered 4 men's Final Fours, 2 Super Bowls, 1 MLB World Series, dozens of professional tennis tournaments and NCAA championships in football and baseball.
Chris joined Saturday Down South in 2015 and quickly was promoted to Executive Editor, where he successfully helped build the staff and directed college football, college basketball and college baseball coverage for 10 years.
Under Chris' leadership and mentoring, Saturday Down South grew into the largest SEC-only website in America.
In 2025, Chris took on a new challenge as the Evergreen Editor at SportRadar, primarily building and maintaining pages for Saturday Down South. In addition to overseeing that project, Chris also uses AI tools to cover MLB, the NBA, college sports, tennis and the NFL for Saturday Down South, Saturday Tradition, Crossing Broad, Sports Betting Dime and ESNY.