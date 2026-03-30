Mets vs St Louis Cardinals – Odds, Predictions, Best Bets
The Mets are set to battle the Cardinals under the lights at Busch Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:45 pm EST. Both clubs are 2-1.
The spotlight shines brightly on the visiting Mets, who opened the season by taking 2 of 3 from Pittsburgh despite Bo Bichette going 1-for-14 in the series.
Clay Holmes (12-8, 3.53 ERA last year) makes his season debut for the Mets. St. Louis counters with Kyle Leahy, a former reliever who has pitched his way into the Cardinals’ rotation.
Read on as we break down the latest match betting lines, deliver our top game predictions, and highlight the best data-driven player prop picks for tonight’s showdown.
Mets vs Cardinals Betting Odds
- Moneyline: Mets (-152) | Cardinals (+127)
- Runline: Mets -1.5 (+111) | Cardinals +1.5 (-133)
- Total (O/U): 8.5 (Over -123 | Under +102)
The consensus odds currently position the visiting Mets as the moneyline favorites at -152, shifting slightly from an opening line of -146. This translates to a vig-free implied win probability of 57.8% for the road squad, compared to 42.2% for the hometown Cardinals. The Cardinals are favored to cover the +1.5 runline at -133 odds. Meanwhile, the total runs market is set at 8.5, with early betting action pushing the Over to -123 from an opening mark of -110.
Mets vs Cardinals Predictions: Best Bets for Series Opener
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-152 at BetMGM)
The betting value in this matchup lies with backing the road favorites. While both teams have started the young season with 2-1 records, the disparity on the mound is glaring. The Mets boast a sharp 3.00 overall team ERA and a crisp 1.37 WHIP. Conversely, the pitching staff for the Cardinals has struggled out of the gate, surrendering a bloated 7.07 overall ERA alongside a 1.92 WHIP. The Mets handled market expectations well last season, posting a 55.7% win rate (64-51) when lined as the betting favorite, making them a reliable play to secure the outright win.
Clay Holmes vs Cardinals in 2025
|Season
|G
|GS
|IP
|W
|L
|SV
|H
|HR
|BB
|K
|ER
|ERA
|WHIP
|2025
|2
|2
|12.0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0
|2
|9
|4
|3.00
|1.167
|Career
|13
|2
|25.0
|1
|2
|1
|28
|1
|13
|26
|16
|5.76
|1.640
Pick: Over 8.5 Runs (-123 at FanDuel)
Backing the Over is the logical play for this contest. Although the Mets have been effective on the rubber, the Cardinals possess the offensive firepower to contribute to the total. They are currently batting .292 as a team with an .813 OPS. Combining that hot hitting with their highly vulnerable bullpen arms sets the stage for a high-scoring affair. Historical trends support this angle, as the Over cashed in 51.06% of the Cardinals’ games when playing as the home underdog last season.
Mets vs Cardinals Top Player Prop Bets
Pick: Luis Robert Jr. – Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110 at DraftKings)
Luis Robert Jr. has been an absolute offensive force. The dynamic outfielder is batting .455 while slugging .727. In just 11 at-bats, he has already racked up five hits and eight total bases. Given the early struggles of the Cardinals’ pitching staff — including several relievers carrying heavily inflated ERAs — Robert Jr. is perfectly positioned to find gaps, drive the ball, and comfortably eclipse his total bases prop tonight.
Pick: Jordan Walker – Over 0.5 Total Hits (-220 at DraftKings)
On the opposing side, Jordan Walker presents a clear statistical edge in the total hits market. He has started the 2026 campaign swinging a reliably hot bat, posting a .400 average with four hits across his first 10 at-bats. He consistently puts the ball in play, avoiding the strikeout while adding nine total bases in limited plate appearances. Walker’s excellent early-season form and proven contact rate make backing him to record a base hit a logical, data-driven selection.
Chris Wright is a 30-time APSE award-winning editor with previous stints at the Miami Herald, The Indianapolis Star and News & Observer. His magazine portfolio includes working as a writer and editor at Baseball America and Inside Tennis.
He has decades of experience leading award-winning coverage of the NBA, Major League Baseball, College Baseball, College Basketball, College Football, and the ATP and WTA tennis tours. He has contributed to highly successful NFL coverage as well.
Over the course of his career, Chris' team of writers has covered 4 men's Final Fours, 2 Super Bowls, 1 MLB World Series, dozens of professional tennis tournaments and NCAA championships in football and baseball.
Chris joined Saturday Down South in 2015 and quickly was promoted to Executive Editor, where he successfully helped build the staff and directed college football, college basketball and college baseball coverage for 10 years.
Under Chris' leadership and mentoring, Saturday Down South grew into the largest SEC-only website in America.
In 2025, Chris took on a new challenge as the Evergreen Editor at SportRadar, primarily building and maintaining pages for Saturday Down South. In addition to overseeing that project, Chris also uses AI tools to cover MLB, the NBA, college sports, tennis and the NFL for Saturday Down South, Saturday Tradition, Crossing Broad, Sports Betting Dime and ESNY.