Mets vs St Louis Cardinals – Odds, Predictions, Best Bets

Feb 23, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) throws in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Mets are set to battle the Cardinals under the lights at Busch Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:45 pm EST. Both clubs are 2-1.

The spotlight shines brightly on the visiting Mets, who opened the season by taking 2 of 3 from Pittsburgh despite Bo Bichette going 1-for-14 in the series.

Clay Holmes (12-8, 3.53 ERA last year) makes his season debut for the Mets. St. Louis counters with Kyle Leahy, a former reliever who has pitched his way into the Cardinals’ rotation.

Read on as we break down the latest match betting lines, deliver our top game predictions, and highlight the best data-driven player prop picks for tonight’s showdown.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Odds

Moneyline: Mets (-152) | Cardinals (+127)

Mets (-152) | Cardinals (+127) Runline: Mets -1.5 (+111) | Cardinals +1.5 (-133)

Mets -1.5 (+111) | Cardinals +1.5 (-133) Total (O/U): 8.5 (Over -123 | Under +102)

The consensus odds currently position the visiting Mets as the moneyline favorites at -152, shifting slightly from an opening line of -146. This translates to a vig-free implied win probability of 57.8% for the road squad, compared to 42.2% for the hometown Cardinals. The Cardinals are favored to cover the +1.5 runline at -133 odds. Meanwhile, the total runs market is set at 8.5, with early betting action pushing the Over to -123 from an opening mark of -110.

Mets vs Cardinals Predictions: Best Bets for Series Opener

Pick: Mets Moneyline (-152 at BetMGM)

The betting value in this matchup lies with backing the road favorites. While both teams have started the young season with 2-1 records, the disparity on the mound is glaring. The Mets boast a sharp 3.00 overall team ERA and a crisp 1.37 WHIP. Conversely, the pitching staff for the Cardinals has struggled out of the gate, surrendering a bloated 7.07 overall ERA alongside a 1.92 WHIP. The Mets handled market expectations well last season, posting a 55.7% win rate (64-51) when lined as the betting favorite, making them a reliable play to secure the outright win.

Clay Holmes vs Cardinals in 2025

Season G GS IP W L SV H HR BB K ER ERA WHIP 2025 2 2 12.0 1 0 0 12 0 2 9 4 3.00 1.167 Career 13 2 25.0 1 2 1 28 1 13 26 16 5.76 1.640

Pick: Over 8.5 Runs (-123 at FanDuel)

Backing the Over is the logical play for this contest. Although the Mets have been effective on the rubber, the Cardinals possess the offensive firepower to contribute to the total. They are currently batting .292 as a team with an .813 OPS. Combining that hot hitting with their highly vulnerable bullpen arms sets the stage for a high-scoring affair. Historical trends support this angle, as the Over cashed in 51.06% of the Cardinals’ games when playing as the home underdog last season.

Mets vs Cardinals Top Player Prop Bets

Pick: Luis Robert Jr. – Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110 at DraftKings)

Luis Robert Jr. has been an absolute offensive force. The dynamic outfielder is batting .455 while slugging .727. In just 11 at-bats, he has already racked up five hits and eight total bases. Given the early struggles of the Cardinals’ pitching staff — including several relievers carrying heavily inflated ERAs — Robert Jr. is perfectly positioned to find gaps, drive the ball, and comfortably eclipse his total bases prop tonight.

Pick: Jordan Walker – Over 0.5 Total Hits (-220 at DraftKings)

On the opposing side, Jordan Walker presents a clear statistical edge in the total hits market. He has started the 2026 campaign swinging a reliably hot bat, posting a .400 average with four hits across his first 10 at-bats. He consistently puts the ball in play, avoiding the strikeout while adding nine total bases in limited plate appearances. Walker’s excellent early-season form and proven contact rate make backing him to record a base hit a logical, data-driven selection.