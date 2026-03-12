Italy, espresso, and the Yankees DNA of WBC’s biggest surprise

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Everyone saw Italy had the talent on its World Baseball Classic Roster to at least repeat their quarterfinal appearance back in 2023.

What no one expected was Italy to win its group outright, upsetting stacked United States and Mexico teams. Not to mention become the most beloved team in the tournament!

Some teams hit the home run and just high five. Team Italy, famously, hands the lucky hitter a dinner jacket, a shot of espresso, and then double cheek-kiss from captain Vinnie “Pasquatch” Pasquantino.

And with an Italian baseball team, you think it’s without any connection to the greatest city in the world, New York City? FUHGETTABOUTIT! In particular, there’s a lot of pinstriped New York Yankees DNA running through this team from the top down. It’s actually kind of incredible.

Let’s start with the man in the big chair himself, manager Francisco Cervelli. Every millennial Yankees fan should remember this scrappy backup catcher who, despite being Venezuelan, also played for Italy in the 2009 and 2017 World Baseball Classics thanks to his father being Italian. He also won a World Series ring in 2009 and spent seven years in the Bronx as a reliable enough backup. Needless to say, the man is ecstatic.

“I’m proud of my guys,” he said following Italy’s 8-6 upset win over the United States. “They’re young, but they play like they’ve been in the big leagues for 10 years. Their focus was there. And, you know, everybody in Italy should see this. We’re doing it for them, for the kids. It can happen. It’s possible.”

And speaking of former Yankees catchers, how about having two more on the coaching staff? Everyone knows assistant hitting coach Jorge Posada, the switch-hitting sensation and Core Four member with four All-Star rings of his own. But what about career backup Sal Fasano, who spent the second half of 2006 with the Yanks and also has two rings of his own? One with the Angels as a player in 2002, the other as a Braves catching instructor in 2021.

What about pitching coach Dave “Rags” Righetti? Younger fans might recognize him as the San Francisco Giants’ pitching coach behind three excellent World Series wins in 2010, ’12, and ’14. Righetti also grew up in the Bay Area and spent three years in a Giants uniform.

However, before returning to the Bay, the tall lefty won Rookie of the Year as a Yankee in 1981 and notched 224 of his 252 career saves in pinstripes. He was a successful starter beforehand as well, twice leading the AL in FIP and K/9.

Oh, and he also tossed a no-hitter in 1983. Against the Red Sox. On the Fourth of July.

Hitting coach Frank Menechino never played for the Yankees, but coached in their minor league system after retiring as a player. Bonus points for being a Staten Island guy and a Wagner High grad! Yes, we’re giving Staten Island their flowers today. Get over it.

The Yankees connections even exist on the playing side, with four men on Team Italy being former Yankees. Infielder Jon Berti and pitchers Adam Ottavino, Greg Weissert, and Ron Marinaccio.

The Cinderella story has a chance to continue when Italy faces Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Italy’s got the momentum at their backs, even against a talented Puerto Rico team.

Must be the espresso! And maybe some of the Yankees fingerprints too.