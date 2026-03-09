New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Best Knicks Betting Angles

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are out west to face the LA Clippers on Monday, March 9, 2026, with tip-off scheduled for 10:00 PM ET at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the action broadcast nationally on Peacock.

Sitting at 41-24 and just 2.5 games back of the top seed in the Eastern Conference, New York is looking to bounce back from a recent loss to the Lakers. The Knicks have been rolling, going 16-4 in their last 20 games with Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup. They will look to impose their will against a Clippers squad (31-32) that has won four of its last five games and features two-way superstar Kawhi Leonard. As the regular season approaches the finish line, both squads are jockeying for essential playoff positioning. Let’s dive into the analytical trenches to uncover the best betting value for this matchup.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Betting Odds

Point Spread: New York Knicks -2.5 (-108) | LA Clippers +2.5 (-111)

New York Knicks -2.5 (-108) | LA Clippers +2.5 (-111) Total Points (O/U): 220.5 (Over -107 | Under -113)

220.5 (Over -107 | Under -113) Moneyline: Knicks -142 | Clippers +119

The betting market originally opened with New York as a 1.5-point road favorite before early money pushed the consensus line to -2.5. Looking at the moneyline, the vig-free implied win probability gives the Knicks a 56.24% chance to win outright, while Los Angeles sits at 43.76%. The projected total has also crept upward from an opening number of 218.5 to a current flat 220.5.

Top Knicks vs. Clippers Predictions and Betting Picks

Pick: Clippers +2.5 (-111)

While New York boasts an elite offense, Los Angeles offers strong value on NY sports betting apps as a home underdog in this late-season showdown. The Clippers have been excellent at defending their home turf recently, covering the spread in four of their last five games (an 80% hit rate). They shoot an efficient 48% from the floor at the Intuit Dome, allowing them to consistently move the chains and keep pace with high-octane opponents. Los Angeles controls the paint at home, making the 2.5 points too valuable to pass up against a New York team completing a grueling Los Angeles back-to-back.

Pick: Under 220.5 (-113)

Expect a heavy dose of slow, halfcourt offense that resembles a grind-it-out ground game. Betting trends heavily favor a defensive battle here; the Over has hit in just one of the Knicks’ last seven road games against top-tier scoring defenses, cashing the Under at an 85.7% clip. New York holds opponents to just 110.6 points per game and a stifling 46% field goal percentage. Conversely, the Clippers limit visiting teams to 112.2 points per game. With both defenses excelling at blitzing the pick-and-roll, taking the Under is the most analytical play on the board.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Clippers

Pick: Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 Points

Jalen Brunson remains the undisputed quarterback of the Knicks’ offense, making his points prop an incredibly appealing edge for Monday’s slate. Through 60 games this season, Brunson is averaging 26.15 points per contest, comfortably clearing this 24.5-point threshold. Even while distributing the ball at an elite level—logging 33 assists to just four turnovers over his last eight quarters—Brunson’s massive 30.52% usage rate ensures he receives the necessary red-zone targets to score. Facing a Los Angeles backcourt still integrating Darius Garland, expect Brunson to exploit the gaps and carry the scoring load.

Pick: Kawhi Leonard Over 26.5 Points

On the opposing flank, veteran superstar Kawhi Leonard has been nothing short of an offensive juggernaut. Leonard is currently riding a historic streak of 41 consecutive games with 20 or more points. Across 49 starts, he is racking up an impressive 27.89 points per game while shooting an ultra-efficient 50% from the field. Boasting a team-high 33.86% usage rate, Leonard acts as the primary focal point of the Clippers' halfcourt offense. Given his elite consistency and high-volume role, expect Leonard to successfully march down the court and push past the 26.5-point mark on his home floor.