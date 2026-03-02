New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Prediction: Odds, Picks & Player Props (3/3/26)

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers return to Madison Square Garden this Tuesday, March 3, 2026, desperately looking to salvage momentum in a tumultuous season as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Sitting 8th in the Metropolitan Division with a 23-29-7 record, the Rangers face a steep climb for postseason relevance, with the fanbase still reeling from the recent roster shakeups and the departure of Artemi Panarin. They will look to capitalize on home ice against a Columbus squad that sits 5th in the division at 29-21-8 but has stumbled recently, entering New York on a two-game skid.

With the “retool” narrative in full swing, the spotlight shifts to Adam Fox, who must quarterback the offense from the blue line, and Mika Zibanejad, who needs to step up as the primary offensive engine in front of goaltender Igor Shesterkin. They face a Blue Jackets team leaning heavily on the production of Sean Monahan and the red-hot, gold-medal-winning defenseman Zach Werenski to maintain their wild card hopes. This divisional clash offers the Rangers a chance to play spoiler and try to find some stability on home ice. The following analysis breaks down the advanced metrics, special teams matchups, and key factors that will decide this encounter at the Garden.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers Betting Odds

The oddsmakers at DraftKings have positioned the visiting Blue Jackets as slight favorites for this Metropolitan Division matchup, reflecting their superior standing in the table compared to the struggling Rangers. Below are the current New York sports betting lines for Tuesday’s contest at Madison Square Garden:

Moneyline: Blue Jackets -125 | Rangers +105

Blue Jackets -125 | Rangers +105 Puck Line: Blue Jackets +200 | Rangers -245

Blue Jackets +200 | Rangers -245 Total: 6.5 Goals (Over +110 | Under -130)

6.5 Goals (Over +110 | Under -130) 3-Way (Regulation): Blue Jackets +130 | Rangers +150 | Draw +310

Despite 70% of the consensus moneyline bets flowing toward Columbus, the line movement suggests some sharp action on the home team. The Rangers opened as +114 underdogs but have shortened to +105, indicating respect for their home-ice advantage or skepticism regarding the Blue Jackets’ recent mini-slump. Conversely, while the public is hammering the Over (65% of bets), the books have priced the Under 6.5 as the favorite at -130, anticipating a defensive grind rather than an offensive shootout.

Implied Win Probabilities (No-Vig)

Removing the sportsbook’s margin provides a clearer picture of how the oddsmakers view the true probability of each outcome:

Columbus Blue Jackets: 53.3%

53.3% New York Rangers: 46.7%

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Prediction: Best Bets & Expert Pick

While the Rangers have historically handled this matchup well—winning 5 of the last 6 meetings—current form points toward the visitors leaving Madison Square Garden with two points. Columbus has found a rhythm late in the season, boasting an impressive 11-3 record over their last 14 games. In contrast, New York is sliding at the wrong time, going 2-8 in their last 10 contests and struggling to find the net, averaging just 2.59 goals per game.

A specific trend supports fading the home team here: the Blue Jackets are 5-1 (.833) on the road over their last 6 games, showing an ability to execute their game plan in hostile environments.

With the Rangers’ offense stalling and Columbus holding a slight edge in possession metrics (50.6% Corsi For vs. New York’s 49.1%), the value lies with the road favorite.

Moneyline Pick: Columbus Blue Jackets (-125)

Our data model projects a comfortable victory for Columbus (projected spread of -1.5), capitalizing on New York’s poor 1-10 record at home immediately following a win. The Rangers simply haven’t shown the consistency to string together performances.

Total Pick: Under 6.5 Goals (-130)

The model projects a total of 6.2 goals, slightly under the posted number. With New York’s offensive struggles and the oddsmakers heavily juicing the Under at -130, expect a defensive battle where neutral zone clogging takes precedence over transition scoring.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Player Props: Top Skater & Goalie Picks

With the Rangers looking to break out of their offensive slump and the Blue Jackets aiming to maintain their road dominance, the individual player markets offer several intriguing angles for Tuesday’s clash. Below is a breakdown of the key player props available for this Metropolitan Division showdown.

Notable NHL Player Props

Player Team Market Selection Odds Mika Zibanejad NYR O/U 2.5 Shots Over -153 J.T. Miller NYR O/U 0.5 Points Over -176 Adam Fox NYR O/U 0.5 Assists Over -108 Alexis Lafreniere NYR O/U 1.5 Shots Over -165 Vincent Trocheck NYR O/U 0.5 Assists Over +119 Zach Werenski CBJ O/U 3.5 Shots Over +102 Sean Monahan CBJ O/U 0.5 Points Over +127 Kirill Marchenko CBJ O/U 0.5 Goals Over +190 Adam Fantilli CBJ O/U 2.5 Shots Over -119 Boone Jenner CBJ O/U 1.5 Shots Over -182

Prop Market Analysis

New York Rangers: Fox and Miller Lead the Charge

Despite New York’s recent scoring struggles, the books expect J.T. Miller to impact the scoreboard, pricing him as a heavy favorite (-176) to record Over 0.5 points. On the blue line, Adam Fox remains the field general for the Rangers. His prop for Over 0.5 assists is priced at a near pick’em (-108), offering value considering his heavy usage in transition and his role quarterbacking the power play.

Mika Zibanejad continues to be the primary volume shooter for New York. His line is set at 2.5 shots, with the Over juiced to -153, suggesting oddsmakers anticipate him testing the Columbus goaltending frequently. Young forward Gabe Perreault is also on the board, with his shot total set at 1.5 (-105 Over).

Columbus Blue Jackets: Value on the Visitors

The Blue Jackets’ offensive surge is reflected in the lines for their top skaters. Defenseman Zach Werenski, fresh off his Olympic success, has a high volume expectation with a shot total of 3.5, currently offering plus money (+102) to clear the Over.

Up front, Sean Monahan presents an interesting value proposition. While Columbus has been winning, Monahan is listed at +127 to record a point and even money (+100) to register Over 1.5 shots—lines that may be actionable given the Rangers’ recent defensive lapses. Meanwhile, rising star Adam Fantilli is expected to be active; he is priced at -119 to record Over 2.5 shots on goal. For bettors looking for a goalscorer, Kirill Marchenko is listed at +190 to find the back of the net at Madison Square Garden.

Best NHL Player Props: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions

For this Metropolitan showdown, the advanced data points to specific value on the blue line and among the road forwards. Based on recent trends and projection models, here are the top prop bet recommendations for Tuesday night.

Top Prop Pick: Vladislav Gavrikov Over 1.5 Shots (-107)

New York defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov has been aggressive at Madison Square Garden, particularly when facing softer defensive units. Gavrikov has eclipsed 1.5 shots on goal in 11 of his last 12 home games against bottom-tier scoring defenses. Our data model supports this trend, projecting him to finish with 2.0 shots, providing a distinct edge against the -107 line.

Road Warrior Pick: Boone Jenner Over 1.5 Shots (-182)

While the juice is higher, the hit rate justifies the price for Columbus captain Boone Jenner. He has been a volume shooter away from home, clearing 1.5 shots in 13 of his last 15 road games. Averaging over 2.5 shots per game in that span, Jenner remains the safest volume play for the Blue Jackets offense to keep the pressure on Shesterkin.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Head-to-Head History & Trends

While the recent form of both teams suggests a mismatch favoring the visitors, the historical data tells a completely different story. The New York Rangers have held a distinct upper hand in this Metropolitan Division rivalry, posting a dominant 5-1 record (.833) over their last six meetings against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Despite the Blue Jackets’ surge in the standings, they have historically struggled to solve the Rangers’ tactical setup. Columbus is just 1-5 (.167) in that same six-game sample size. This historical dominance presents a conflict for bettors: weighing the Rangers’ specific success against this opponent versus their current struggles (2-8 in their last 10 overall).

Recent Betting Trends in the Series

Beyond the moneyline results, the total markets have shown a recent shift toward defensive struggles when these two franchises collide.

Under Trending: The Over has failed to hit in each of the last two meetings between the Blue Jackets and Rangers. This aligns with the oddsmakers’ projection for Tuesday, where the Under 6.5 is currently favored.

The Over has meetings between the Blue Jackets and Rangers. This aligns with the oddsmakers’ projection for Tuesday, where the Under 6.5 is currently favored. Rangers Dominance: New York’s 5-1 run suggests they match up well against Columbus’s style of play, regardless of their broader season struggles.

This matchup serves as a significant test of “current form vs. historical precedence.” Columbus enters with an 11-3 record in their last 14 games overall but must overcome a mental hurdle against a Rangers team that has historically owned this fixture.