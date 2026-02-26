FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus on NBA, College Basketball, NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Go all in on any game this weekend with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and secure a $100 bonus. New players can start with a $10 bet on the NBA or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive the $100 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

This is a flexible offer that applies to any market listed on FanDuel Sportsbook. Not to mention, there are tons of other in-app offers available including, Choose Your Own Reward, Sam Game Parlay Profit Boosts and more.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus

The following table outlines the specific bonus details available for new users.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On February 26, 2026

The critical detail for this specific promotion is the outcome: users receive $100 in bonus bets only if their initial $5 wager wins. This means selecting a winning line is essential to unlocking the bonus, rather than it being a guaranteed return upon placement. A winning $5 bet is the key to securing the extra funds.

While the standard offer applies to most legal betting states, new users in Indiana and Virginia are eligible for a distinct “Bet & Get” promotion worth up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets. For all eligible participants, it is important to note that the 100% deposit match portion of this offer carries a strict deadline, expiring at 11:59pm ET on March 8.

Best NBA Matchups on Thursday night

Below are the current odds for three of the best matchups, featuring the point spread, moneyline, and total for each game.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets SAS -12.5 (-106) SAS -621 / BKN +460 O/U 224.5 Houston Rockets @ Orlando Magic HOU -3 (-110) HOU -154 / ORL +130 O/U 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns LAL -5.5 (-110) LAL -225 / PHX +188 O/U 220.5

Matchup to Watch: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

The late window features a Pacific Division clash as the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns. The narrative here is dominated by sheer offensive volume. The Lakers enter with a terrifying trio: Luka Dončić is tearing up the league, averaging 32.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game, while Austin Reaves has elevated his play to 25.0 points per game. LeBron James continues to defy time, contributing 21.7 points and 7.0 assists nightly.

Phoenix faces a tough task without Devin Booker, who is ruled out with a hip injury. The Suns will lean heavily on Grayson Allen (17.2 PPG) and Jalen Green (13.3 PPG) to keep pace. While the Suns are looking to defend home court, containing an LA offense that shoots 35.2% from deep may prove difficult, especially with the Lakers looking to cover the -5.5 spread.

Signing Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New users do not need to enter a specific promo code to unlock this welcome bonus; the offer is activated by registering and meeting the deposit and wagering requirements.

Follow the steps below to claim your potential bonus before the action begins:

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using the links on this page. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Wager: Place your first real-money wager on any live FanDuel Sportsbook market. There are no odds limits attached to this qualifying bet, allowing you to back any line you feel confident in. Win: If your initial wager is successful, you will receive $100 in Bonus Bets.

All bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of the bet settlement. This activation ensures that a winning start to your betting experience yields substantial rewards.