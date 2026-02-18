Atlantic City Casino Revenue Hits Highest January Mark In History

It was a solid January for Atlantic City casinos, as they generated the most revenue ever in the month of January.

The nine brick-and-mortar casinos tallied $213.3 million in revenue last month.

While it was a 1.3% drop from December’s $216.1 million, it was a 1.6% increase from January 2025’s $210.1 million.

Atlantic City is coming off a 2025 that saw it finish with less casino revenue than New Jersey online casinos.

While January was still far behind iGaming, the revenue total is still a positive sign for where the retail sector stands within the state.

How Atlantic City Casinos Stacked Up in January

All but one of the nine Atlantic City casinos tallied at least $10 million in revenue last month.

Here’s a look at each of the casinos and how their revenue compared year-over-year. Data comes from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Atlantic City Casino January 2026 Revenue January 2025 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $56,707,780 $60,365,648 -6.1% Hard Rock Atlantic City $45,994,894 $38,059,461 20.9% Ocean Casino Resort $35,456,107 $35,180,322 0.8% Harrah’s Atlantic City $16,614,373 $17,076,683 -2.7% Caesars Atlantic City $14,749,763 $13,674,057 7.9% Tropicana Casino & Resort $12,994,766 $15,078,957 -13.8% Resorts Casino Hotel $10,960,467 $10,739,749 2.1% Bally’s Atlantic City $10,024,547 $9,668,742 3.7% Golden Nugget $9,815,761 $10,214,088 -3.9% Totals $213,318,458 $210,057,707 1.6%

Hard Rock Atlantic City made the biggest jump, growing 20.9% year-over-year, while Caesars Atlantic City also saw a nice jump of 7.9%.

January Revenue Still on the Rise

While the $213.3 million may no be eye-popping for Atlantic City, it’s still a solid start to the new year.

January has typically been a down month for retail casinos in New Jersey. Things pick up in the summer months, as last August was the peak for casino revenue at $311.9 million.

Just by comparison, here’s how January revenue has looked over the last nine years.

Year January Atlantic City Casino Revenue Percentage Change from Previous Year 2018 $162,350,669 N/A 2019 $177,275,998 9.2% 2020 $192,060,322 8.3% 2021 $160,010,629 -16.7% 2022 $183,641,767 14.8% 2023 $211,675,249 15.3% 2024 $205,044,395 -3.1% 2025 $210,057,707 2.6% 2026 $213,318,458 1.6%

What this chart shows is that Atlantic City casinos are still seeing an overall increase in revenue.

Overall revenue jumped up 2.7% for all of 2025 compared to 2024. Now, January is seeing a slight bump up year-over-year.

Another positive is that the casinos are seeing revenue gains compared to pre-pandemic days. The pandemic was a big blow to retail gambling across the US, so for Atlantic City to be well ahead of revenue totals compared to 2019 is a big plus.

Though online casinos continue to thrive in the state, posting $258.9 million in January, it doesn’t look to be a speed bump for Atlantic City.