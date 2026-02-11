Kalshi Promo Code ELITE: Get $10 Bonus for Sports, Politics, Any Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Prediction markets have been a hot topic over the last few months. Kalshi is one of the leaders in the industry, having 100s of markets for multiple categories. It’s no surprise that sports fans generate a large volume. Below, we explain how you can make trades on specific games and future results.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE for NBA Games – Knicks vs. 76ers

There are markets for all 14 NBA games on Wednesday, including the Knicks vs. 76ers. The Knicks have a 46% chance to get the win, meaning you can buy contracts for 46 cents each. If they get the win, you’ll receive a $1 payout.

Keep in mind that you’ll be able to make trades during the action. For example, let’s say the Knicks get off to a hot start and their chances of winning go up. You can use this time to sell some of your contracts and secure a profit.

This is also the case for buying contracts for other markets, like the spread, total and props. Jalen Brunson has a 44% chance to score 30+ points.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin buying and selling contracts on this prediction market after taking these easy steps to create an account:

Follow the links on this page to apply the Kalshi promo code ELITE. Provide the basic account info to verify your identity, including the last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card, PayPal, Google Pay or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to release the $10 bonus.

Trending Markets on February 11th

Go through multiple categories on Kalshi. In addition to sports, it has politics, culture, economics, climate, mentions, companies and crypto. These are some of the current trending topics:

Government shutdown on Feb 14, 2026?

Who will leave Trump’s Cabinet next?

2028 Democratic nominee for President?

Winter Olympics: Most Gold Medals

Next US Presidential Election Winner?

2027 Pro Football Champion

If you don’t see what you’re looking for, it may still have it. Try creating a search to find a certain topic. It even has a social page, so you can post your thoughts about predictions. And check the leaderboard to see which customers are doing the best each week.

