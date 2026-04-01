Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Picks, Predictions for April 1

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Yankees have exploded out of the gate, carrying a 4-1 record into today’s final game of a three-game series at Seattle.

The teams split the first two games. Last night, Max Fried was dominant, throwing 7 innings of 3-hit ball to help the Yankees earn a 5-0 win and improve to 4-1.

Today, Cam Schlittler (1-0, 0.00) goes against Mariners righty George Kirby (1-0, 1.50). Schlittler struck out 8 in 5.1 innings in his first start — a 3-0 victory over San Francisco.

Whether you are hunting for plus-money value on the moneyline or dissecting the O/U, we break down the latest odds and situational betting angles for an anticipated pitching duel today in Seattle.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Odds

Moneyline: Mariners (-118) | Yankees (-102)

Mariners (-118) | Yankees (-102) Runline (Spread): Mariners +1.5 (-202) | Yankees -1.5 (+166)

Mariners +1.5 (-202) | Yankees -1.5 (+166) Total (O/U): 7 Runs (Over -122 | Under +102)

The betting markets opened with the Yankees as a +102 underdog, but sharp handle has since pushed the line down to a near-pick’em at -102. Removing the juice from the current moneyline odds gives us a vig-free implied win probability of 51.7% for the Mariners and 48.3% for the Yankees. Meanwhile, the projected total has ticked down from 7.5 to an even 7 runs, with the odds currently shading toward the Over at -122. Bettors eyeing the runline will find a steep -202 price on the Mariners to cover the 1.5-run spread, reflecting the market’s expectation of a tightly contested, low-scoring affair.

Yankees vs Mariners Predictions & Expert Picks

Moneyline Pick: Yankees (+100 at DraftKings)

The Yankees offer tremendous market value on the moneyline. The Yankees have started the season on a tear, holding a dominant 80% win rate (4-1) in their road matchups. Their pitching staff is suppressing run production entirely, flashing a 0.764 team ERA alongside a 0.905 WHIP. Conversely, the Mariners have struggled to find consistency at the plate, managing just a 50% win rate (3-3) at T-Mobile Park. Backing the road underdog at -102 yields a strong statistical edge.

Over/Under Pick: Under 7 Runs (-120 at Bet365)

Taking the Under is the situational angle here, based largely on the starting pitchers. The betting trends aggressively support a low-scoring game: the Under has cashed in 100% of the Mariners games when closing as the underdog this season. Similarly, the Yankees hold a 0% Over rate in road games. Expect ground balls, double plays, and a pitching duel that stays under the total.

Best Yankees vs Mariners Player Props to Target

Aaron Judge – Over 1.5 Total Bases (+115 on theScore)

Judge remains a constant threat to do damage every time he steps into the batter’s box. Given his elite barrel rate and ability to crush mistakes into the bleachers for a home run, targeting Judge to eclipse 1.5 total bases offers highly profitable plus-money value at +115 on theScore.

Giancarlo Stanton – Over 1.5 Total Bases (-145 on Caesars)

Stanton has been an offensive juggernaut, logging an elite 1.250 OPS to start the campaign. Through 16 at bats, he has tallied 8 hits, generating a staggering .500 batting average. His underlying contact metrics suggest he is seeing the ball exceptionally well, making his total bases prop a sharp offensive edge.