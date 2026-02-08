Super Bowl BetMGM Bonus Code ELITE1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Patriots-Seahawks

The NFL season culminates with a massive showdown as the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60, and the BetMGM bonus code ELITE1500 will unlock one of two offers.

Depending on your location, this promo unlocks distinct value for the big game. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can access a specific “Bet $10, Win $150” offer. If you wager $10 on the Seahawks or Patriots and your bet wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets. For bettors in all other legal BetMGM states, the offer serves as a safety net: wager up to $1,500 on your first bet, and if that wager loses, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets.

Super Bowl BetMGM Bonus Code ELITE1500 Details

For the majority of new customers across participating states, the primary incentive available for the February 8 matchup is the $1,500 First Bet Offer. By using the BetMGM bonus code ELITE1500 during registration, users can place their first wager on the Seahawks or Patriots up to $1,500. If this initial bet settles as a loss, the stake is returned to the user’s account in the form of bonus bets. This offer acts as a safety net, allowing bettors to engage with the postseason action at Levi’s Stadium knowing they have a second chance if their prediction doesn’t go as planned.

New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia benefit from a different exclusive structure. In these four states, the only option available is the “Bet $10, Win $150” promotion. To activate this offer, a user must wager $10 on the game; if that bet wins, they receive $150 in bonus bets. This promotion rewards a winning pick with a significant bonus boost for the Week 4 finale.

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Odds & Analysis

The Seattle Seahawks enter this matchup as significant favorites despite being the designated away team. Below are the current betting odds found on BetMGM.

The betting trends highlight a clash between a dominant favorite and a resilient underdog. The Seattle Seahawks have been formidable when expected to win, boasting a 15-1 record as a favorite this season and winning their last 13 games in that role. They are also 9-1 straight up over their last 10 games. Against the spread (ATS), Seattle has covered in their last four consecutive games and holds a strong 6-1 ATS record in primetime over their last seven appearances.

Conversely, the New England Patriots have thrived in the underdog role, covering the spread in four of their last five games. They have also been efficient in high-pressure situations, winning their last five games in primetime.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code ELITE1500 for Seahawks vs Patriots

Getting started with BetMGM in time for the February 8 postseason clash at Levi’s Stadium is a straightforward process. Whether backing the favored Seattle Seahawks or the underdog New England Patriots, new users can follow these steps to claim their welcome offer:

Click to Register: Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app or visit the website and select “Register” to begin the account creation process. Enter Personal Information: Fill in the required fields with standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Apply the Bonus Code: Enter BetMGM bonus code ELITE1500 to activate the offer available in your specific location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will qualify for the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer.

will qualify for the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer. Users in all other active states will qualify for the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NFL section and place your qualifying opening bet on the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots game.

Once the wager is placed, the promotion is active. For those using the First Bet Offer, bonus bets will be credited if the initial wager settles as a loss. For users in select states claiming the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer, the bonus is released upon a winning $10 wager.