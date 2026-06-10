Celebrate UFC Freedom 250 With UFC Slots, Fight-Themed Casino Games & Ultimate Bonuses

As America celebrates 250 years of freedom and independence, the UFC is about to make history with a fight card on the White House grounds on June 14: UFC Freedom 250.

It’s a fitting way to honor the nation’s milestone anniversary… bringing together competition, determination, and some of the best fighters in the world at one of the country’s most iconic landmarks.

If there’s one thing America knows, it’s WINNING. We won our freedom in 1776, and while most of us won’t be winning a UFC championship belt this weekend, that doesn’t mean we can’t try to win a little cold, hard cash playing at online casinos while enjoying the fights.

UFC-Themed Online Casino Games & Slots You Can Play Right Now

Believe it or not, there is actually an official UFC-branded casino game currently available at legal online casinos called UFC Gold Blitz Extreme, as well as other combat sports themed online casino games that you might like.

So… below, we’ll show you where to play UFC Gold Blitz Extreme and other fight-themed casino games, which online casinos offer them, the welcome bonuses you can claim when you sign up, where to legally bet on the fights, and how to watch UFC Freedom 250 live.

UFC Gold Blitz Extreme – The Ultimate Online Casino Slot Game!

UFC Gold Blitz Extreme is an actual UFC-branded online casino slot. So instead of just looking for games with boxing, warriors, or martial arts themes, players can spin a game that uses the real UFC name. It also uses Gold Blitz-style features, where cash symbols and Blitz symbols can trigger respins, bonus action, and bigger prize chances. You can find UFC Gold Blitz Extreme at legal online casinos such as BetMGM Casino.

BETMGM CASINO Offer T&Cs Get a Deposit Match Up to $1,000 & $25 Sign-Up Bonus Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP NEW PLAYER OFFER! $1,000 DEPOSIT MATCH + $25 BONUS PLAY NOW

Rocky Online Casino Slot – Relive boxing’s greatest underdog stories with every spin!

YO ADRIAN!

Rocky is my personal favorite movie of all time so you know I had to add it to the list. The game is packed with familiar characters, boxing imagery, and clips from the films. It feels like stepping into the ring before a big title fight. You can find Rocky at several legal online casinos, including Hollywood Casino:

THESCORE BET SPORTSBOOK USE CODE ELITE TO GET 100% BET RESET UP TO $1,000 Claim

HOLLYWOOD CASINO WAGER $5+ & GET 300 SPINS + UP TO $500 IN CREDITS WITH CODE ESNY Claim

Street Fighter Online Casino Slot – Battle legendary fighters & unleash arcade nostalgia on the reels.



I may be showing my age, but the Street Fighter series kept us busy for hours back in the 90’s at our local arcades. This online casino slot game is based on one of the most famous fighting games ever made. You’ll see legendary fighters like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and Guile as you spin the reels. The action moves quickly, and the bonus features fit the tournament-style theme perfectly. You can play Street Fighter II at several casinos, including Hard Rock Bet Casino.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

Dragon Warriors Online Casino Slot – Join fearless warriors on a quest for treasure, glory, and big prizes.

Dragon Warriors mixes martial arts, fantasy, and adventure into one game. The theme centers around powerful fighters searching for treasure and glory. It may not be MMA, but it definitely delivers plenty of combat-inspired action. Look for Dragon Warriors at most of the top online casinos including Caesars Online Casino.

Caesars Casino NJ States: New Jersey GET THE APP CODE: ESNYCZRLAUNCH CODE: ESNYCZRLAUNCH SIGNUP BONUS

MATCH $1,000MATCH + $10 SIGNUP BONUS BET NOW

Many online casinos also offer boxing, MMA, wrestling, and other fight-inspired casino games that let players enjoy the excitement of combat sports while spinning for real money prizes.

Looking for a New Online Casino To Play While Watching The UFC Event At The White House?

If you’re planning to try one of these games, now could be a good time to claim a welcome bonus.

Most legal online casinos offer promotions for new players. Below, we’ve listed some of the best online casino welcome bonuses currently available for new players.

Before signing up, take a minute to read the bonus terms and wagering requirements so you know exactly how the offer works.

Bet on UFC Freedom 250 at Legal Online Sportsbooks

If watching the fights isn’t enough, fans in many U.S. states and Canadian provinces can also place legal bets on the action.

NY Online sportsbooks offer hundreds of UFC betting markets for every major fight card. In addition to picking who will win, bettors can wager on:

Fight winner

Method of victory (KO, submission, decision)

Round betting

Over/under rounds

Fight to go the distance

Same-fight parlays

Prop bets

Many sportsbooks also offer live betting during the fights, allowing fans to place wagers as the action unfolds inside the Octagon.

Whether you’re backing a favorite, looking for an underdog upset, or building a same-fight parlay, legal sportsbooks provide plenty of ways to get involved.

Below are some of the best legal sportsbooks currently offering UFC betting markets in the United States and Canada.

Before placing any wager, make sure sports betting is legal in your state or province and always gamble responsibly. (NY Online Casinos are not yet available)

How to Watch The White House UFC Freedom 250

Not planning to attend the event in person? No problem. Getting started with Paramount+ takes just a few minutes and is similar to signing up for any major streaming service.

GET YOUR PARAMOUNT+ SUBSCRIPTION TO WATCH UFC 325 FREE HERE

Step 1: Use Our Paramount+ Signup Link

Click our Paramount+ signup link to head directly to the registration page. From there, you’ll be able to create an account and choose the plan that’s right for you.

Step 2: Choose Your Paramount+ Plan

Paramount+ currently offers two subscription options:

Paramount+ Essential

Starts at $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually

Includes live sports and UFC programming

Access to thousands of movies and TV shows

NFL on CBS and other live sporting events

Paramount+ Premium

Starts at $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually

Everything included with Essential

Fewer ads

Live CBS streaming

SHOWTIME content

Select content available in 4K

Step 3: Start Watching

Once your account is set up, you’re ready to stream UFC Freedom 250 and enjoy all of the other sports, movies, and shows available through Paramount+.

New Subscriber Offer

If you’re a new Paramount+ subscriber, keep an eye out for free trial offers and promotional discounts that may be available when you sign up. These promotions change throughout the year and can be a great way to watch UFC Freedom 250 without paying full price on day one.

Quick Tip: If you’re signing up primarily for the fights, check for any active free trial or discounted introductory offer before completing your subscription.