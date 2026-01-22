Best NJ Online Casino Payment Methods For New Yorkers

There may not be legal New York online casinos as of now, but that doesn’t mean New Yorkers need to go far to enjoy iGaming.

Neighboring New Jersey is home to the largest amount of legal online casino operators in any state.

New Jersey online casinos are vast, but before making the trip across the state border, it’s good to know what your payment methods are.

Here’s a rundown of all the different secured banking options that are provided at NJ online casinos.

Available NJ Online Casino Payment Options

Each online operator can vary slightly in what they offer to fund your account, but most include the following options.

Debit Cards

One of the most common funding options, a debit card allows you to pay through your bank account directly with funds. It is an electronic payment that reflects instantly on your account statement, both with the bank and the online casino.

Most NJ online casinos accept Visa or Mastercard as a debit card option.

Setting up your debit card could include additional confirmation with your bank before you are able to make a deposit with an operator. In some cases, transactions could also require an extra step of confirmation, either through logging-in to your bank, or providing a confirmation text number.

Online Banking

Similar to the debit card process, customers actually provide their actual bank account information for the online casino to withdraw the funds directly from there.

Operators will use different third-party companies to complete these transactions. Trustly is a common business that gets used.

In this option, many national banks around the US are accepted, but will require further confirmation before allowing transactions to the gambling platform. Transactions are quick and should reflect on your account right away once approved.

eCheck/ACH

Another option that ties directly to your bank, here you use an electronic check done through Automated Clearing House (ACH). Funds will move digitally from your bank to your iGaming account.

This option is something many business use to pay their employees, like direct deposit.

How this differs from other banking payments is that it can often take multiple business days before your transaction will be reflected on your bank account.

Bank Wire

One other available option tied to your bank account is wiring the money. However, this option is typically left for very large transactions or moving money from one country to another.

While accepted by most operators, they typically carry a large minimum deposit in order to be available. That can be many thousands of dollars.

Credit Card

Similar to using a debit card, many online casinos accept Visa and Mastercard credit cards as a form of funding. However, these transactions are made with credit, funds not yet available, as opposed to money that is readily available in someone’s bank account.

Some online casinos, like DraftKings, Golden Nugget, and Fanatics have prohibited the use of credit cards as a funding option.

Credit card transactions typically post immediately to your iGaming account, as well as your credit card statement.

Apple Pay

One of the more common payment forms in today’s world is the use of a virtual wallet. That is what Apple Pay is.

Apple Pay provides digital copies of your banking cards, allowing transactions to happen with your debit or credit card through this digital wallet. Apple Pay is very convenient for iPhone users and transactions are immediate.

PayPal

Another virtual wallet option, PayPal is able to include your bank account as part of the payment options.

Though withdrawals can take days to process using this method, deposits reflect almost immediately.

Venmo

Similar to both Apple Pay and PayPal, Venmo also is a digital wallet service that is linked to a bank account or debit/credit card.

Skrill

Skrill acts similar to the other digital wallets, but Skrill embraces a wider array of currencies, including cryptocurrencies.

Gift Cards

Select online casino operators offer gift cards as an available payment option.

BetMGM and DraftKings have gift cards of different varieties, while ESPN BET also had a gift card option prior to closing down in late 2025.

Another gift card option is called “Game On.” This is a card that partners with multiple online operators. Customers make a purchase for an amount anywhere from $20-$500 with the available iGaming operators the card can be used on listed on the card.

In either case, users make their gift card purchase then enter the card information while making their deposit. Transactions reflect right away.

Play+

Similar to the gift card option, users with a Play+ card establish their own respective account with Play+. They choose to fund it with an option of their choice, then transfer the funds to their iGaming account.

Play+ is used on online gambling or online gaming.

Cash At Retail Casino

Some operators that have affiliation with a commercial casino in New Jersey allow customers to visit that retail location and make a cash deposit at the cage that will then be transferred to their online account.

While transactions are quick once making the deposit, it still requires extra effort to visit the retail casino.

Cash At Retail Stores

Some NJ online casinos work with participating retail store locations to do a similar option of paying cash to fund your iGaming account.

Stores like Family Dollar, Dollar General, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS, and more participate in this payment option. The online casino will provide a code for the store to scan in order to make sure the cash payment goes to the right online account.

Paper Checks

Each NJ online casino operator will accept a paper check as a withdrawal option, which can take 10-14 business days. Some will even accept it as a deposit form, but it’s definitely not the most convenient. Transactions can take multiple weeks to reflect on your online account.