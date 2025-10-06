A friendly reminder, the Yankees have done this before

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The ALDS has not been kind to the New York Yankees two games into a best-of-five. The Bronx Bombers, who led baseball with a 119 wRC+, the most efficient offense in the game, have been outscored 23-8 by the Toronto Blue Jays. The do-or-die Game 3 happens at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

And, unlike most people squawking on social media, this writer is not concerned. Not one iota. In fact, one could even argue there’s reason for cautious optimism.

Because how quickly we forget that in the American League Division Series, the Yankees have come back from being down 2-0 not once, but twice. Furthermore, they’ve been on the receiving end of blowing the series too, dropping three straight to Seattle back in 1995.

But in terms of comebacks, the Yankees are in familiar territory. They haven’t just come back from being down 2-0 twice, they’ve made it look good.

Let’s start with 2001, when New York was a scrappy 95-win team up against the 102-win Oakland A’s and their trio of young arms: Tim Hudson, future Cy Young winner Barry Zito, and Cy Young runner-up Mark Mulder. Having reigning MVP (and eventual Yankees free agent signee months later) Jason Giambi also helped Oakland win the first two games in New York. Cue Derek Jeter making “The Flip” in Game 3, the bats waking up in Game 4, capped by a comeback in Game 5, and the Yankees advanced to the ALCS and then the World Series.

And how quickly we forget 2017 against the Cleveland then-Indians as well! Trevor Bauer shut the Yankees down in Game 1 before Joe Girardi’s refusal to challenge a hit-by-pitch as a a foul tip led to New York blowing an 8-2 lead and losing in extras.

Cue baseball magic. Greg Bird’s solo shot off of Andrew Miller in Game 3 proved enough as Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven scoreless innings. Cleveland started Bauer on short rest in Game 4 and got rocked 7-3 thanks to four errors. Cy Young winner Corey Kluber took the mound back home in Game 5, but Didi Gregorius’ two early homers proved the KO punch.

Down 2-0 in the ALDS twice, and coming back to win it all both times. It’s unlikely, but it could happen.

So where does that leave the Yankees in 2025? The Blue Jays owned them all season, plain and simple. New York couldn’t score against the Jays, while the Jays couldn’t seem to score enough.

As to Game 3, that depends on the Yankees. Big lefty Carlos Rodon was ace-like all year, winning 18 games and pitching a career-high 195 innings. If he remembers to mix in his changeup and sinker, the Yankees have a shot so long as they can score. That means getting to Jays righty and former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, acquired from Cleveland at the deadline and looking great post-Tommy John surgery.

Game 4 should be the goal for one reason: Cam Schlittler. The big rookie righty shut down the Red Sox in the decisive Wild Card game. Boston hitters simply could not hit his fastball, which regularly hit triple-digits. Can he force a Game 5 back in Toronto with another dominant outing?

Game 5 would certainly be ideal for the Yankees since it’d mean Max Fried starting on full rest but again. That’s all on the lineup. The Blue Jays don’t strike out much as a team, so outscoring and out-slugging them is really the only option.

So, as the Yankees prepare for Game 3, what’s the plan? Or what should it be?

Simple. Don’t worry about matching the Jays’ being aggressive at the plate and take your bases. Worry about being aggressive when you have a guy in scoring position.

But more importantly? The New York Yankees have done this twice before. Let’s find out if good things actually happen in threes.