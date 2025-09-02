DraftKings Casino Giving Away Spins, Credits With Daily Rocket Rewards

The start of the NFL season is upon us, but it isn’t just sports bettors that can enjoy kickoff week.

DraftKings is launching a special online casino promotion this week with its Daily Rocket Rewards Rollout.

The promotion started on Monday and rewards can be amassed each week before the game resets and starts again the following Monday.

This offer gives all users a chance to win free spins, or up to $3,000 in casino credits.

New Jersey online casino players can take advantage of this special promotion right now.

How Daily Rocket Rewards Works

It’s not too difficult to utilize this offer from DraftKings Casino NJ.

All current or new customers have to do is login to their account and click on the offer in the promotions page.

Each day for the week, you get three rockets to launch. Each launch requires you to choose between one of three available rockets. Whatever planet your rocket crashes into determines your prize.

There are four different “planets” for the rocket to hit, each with their own prize. They are:

Common Planets : Collect 12 to receive one casino spin

: Collect 12 to receive one casino spin Rare Planets : Collect 6 to receive two casino spins

: Collect 6 to receive two casino spins Epic Planets : Collect 4 to earn $1 in casino credits

: Collect 4 to earn $1 in casino credits Legendary Planets: Collect 2 to receive $3,000 in casino credits

You receive your prizes following the week’s worth of launches, then your total resets each Monday at 12:00 a.m.

The maximum you can receive each week is $3,000 in casino credits.

Be sure to visit DraftKings each day, as your eligible launches expire at 11:59 p.m. each eligible day.

The casino credits will be for select games and expire within seven days of being issued. The casino spins will be for Hypernova Megaways and expire within seven days.

New DraftKings Casino Customers Eligible for 500 Spins

On top of this current promotion, new DraftKings Casino customers can receive a special welcome bonus.

DRAFTKINGS CASINO Offer T&Cs Get 500 Casino Spins on Select Games & 24-Hour Lossback Up To $1,000 in Casino Credits Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV). Help is available for problem gambling. Call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org (CT). 21+. Physically present in MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers only. Must opt-in to each offer. LOSSBACK: Min. net loss of $5 on eligible games to earn 100% of net losses back for 24 hours following opt-in. Max. $1,000 issued in Casino Credits for select games that expire in 7 days (168 hours). SPINS: Min. $5 in wagers req. Max. 500 Casino Spins for featured game. Spins issued as 50 Spins/day upon login for 10 days. Spins expire 24 hours after issuance. $0.20 per Spin. Game availability may vary. Rewards are non-withdrawable. Terms: casino.draftkings.com/promos. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS

$1,000 IN CASINO CREDITS LOSSBACK UP TO$1,000 IN CASINO CREDITS PLAY NOW

This offer gives the new users 500 free spins on the slot game Huff N’ More Puff, as well as your losses back over the first 24 hours of play. The losses will be returned as casino credits, up to $1,000.

Just sign up here for a new account to get started. The spins will be issued as 50 spins per day over your first 10 days of logging in. Once you play $5 in casino games, your first 50 spins will be released.

Signing up for a DraftKings account doesn’t take long. The app has a wide range of games, from slots, to table games, to live dealer.

When it comes to funding your account, DraftKings provides a lot of different options. However, it did recently begin prohibiting credit card use for funding.