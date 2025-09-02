DraftKings Casino Giving Away Spins, Credits With Daily Rocket Rewards
The start of the NFL season is upon us, but it isn’t just sports bettors that can enjoy kickoff week.
DraftKings is launching a special online casino promotion this week with its Daily Rocket Rewards Rollout.
The promotion started on Monday and rewards can be amassed each week before the game resets and starts again the following Monday.
This offer gives all users a chance to win free spins, or up to $3,000 in casino credits.
New Jersey online casino players can take advantage of this special promotion right now.
How Daily Rocket Rewards Works
It’s not too difficult to utilize this offer from DraftKings Casino NJ.
All current or new customers have to do is login to their account and click on the offer in the promotions page.
Each day for the week, you get three rockets to launch. Each launch requires you to choose between one of three available rockets. Whatever planet your rocket crashes into determines your prize.
There are four different “planets” for the rocket to hit, each with their own prize. They are:
- Common Planets: Collect 12 to receive one casino spin
- Rare Planets: Collect 6 to receive two casino spins
- Epic Planets: Collect 4 to earn $1 in casino credits
- Legendary Planets: Collect 2 to receive $3,000 in casino credits
You receive your prizes following the week’s worth of launches, then your total resets each Monday at 12:00 a.m.
The maximum you can receive each week is $3,000 in casino credits.
Be sure to visit DraftKings each day, as your eligible launches expire at 11:59 p.m. each eligible day.
The casino credits will be for select games and expire within seven days of being issued. The casino spins will be for Hypernova Megaways and expire within seven days.
New DraftKings Casino Customers Eligible for 500 Spins
On top of this current promotion, new DraftKings Casino customers can receive a special welcome bonus.
$1,000 IN CASINO CREDITSPLAY NOW
This offer gives the new users 500 free spins on the slot game Huff N’ More Puff, as well as your losses back over the first 24 hours of play. The losses will be returned as casino credits, up to $1,000.
Just sign up here for a new account to get started. The spins will be issued as 50 spins per day over your first 10 days of logging in. Once you play $5 in casino games, your first 50 spins will be released.
Signing up for a DraftKings account doesn’t take long. The app has a wide range of games, from slots, to table games, to live dealer.
When it comes to funding your account, DraftKings provides a lot of different options. However, it did recently begin prohibiting credit card use for funding.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.