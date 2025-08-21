Despite Online Casinos Thriving, Atlantic City Casinos Take Back Revenue Lead In NJ

Atlantic City retail casinos are storming back to regain control of the New Jersey gambling scene.

After online casinos in New Jersey spent most of the first half of 2025 amassing more monthly revenue than the nine Atlantic City casinos, the commercial gambling in the state has bounced back.

Recently, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported that the nine AC casinos produced $284.1 million in revenue for July. That was more than $36 million greater than what NJ online casinos did in July ($247.3 million).

Last month’s revenue helped propel the retail casinos to $1.66 billion in revenue for the year, a number that is also now ahead of iCasino operators in the state ($1.63 million) for 2025.

While this is a positive for Atlantic City, it isn’t a negative for iGaming in New Jersey. The reality is, that the data shows both markets are on the rise and flourishing.

Atlantic City Surpasses OC Revenue in July

When online casinos debuted in New Jersey in November 2013, they weren’t much threat to match the revenue produced by the Atlantic City casinos.

However, iGaming continued to grow and grow in interest. It wasn’t until October of last year that the online casinos produced more revenue than Atlantic City. That month, the online markets recorded $213.6 million compared to just $208.7 million for the commercial markets.

Atlantic City regained the top spot in November and December, but 2025 was a different story. Over each of the first four months of the new year, online casinos outperformed commercial casinos when it came to revenue.

It wasn’t until the warmer months of May, June, and July that Atlantic City not only took back its top spot, but put up numbers iGaming has yet to ever reach in NJ. Here’s a look at how each has performed this year:

Month in 2025 Atlantic City Casino Revenue NJ Online Casino Revenue January $210.1 million $221.6 million February $203.5 million $207.8 million March $230.9 million $243.9 million April $211.0 million $235.2 million May $265.3 million $246.8 million June $259.0 million $230.7 million July $284.1 million $247.3 million Total $1.66 billion $1.63 billion

AC Casinos Back to Pre-Pandemic Level as OCs Set Records

A fear many opposed to online casinos have is that they will cannibalize the retail market.

That has not been the case in New Jersey. In fact, both have been moving in an upward trend at the same time.

Prior to the pandemic, Atlantic City casinos were topping out around $2.7 billion in yearly revenue. Since 2022, those casinos have surpassed that mark by a wide margin.

Year Atlantic City Casino Revenue NJ Online Casino Revenue 2018 $2.51 billion $298.7 million 2019 $2.69 billion $482.7 million 2020 $1.51 billion (some pandemic limitations) $970.3 million 2021 $2.55 billion (some pandemic limitations) $1.37 billion 2022 $2.79 billion $1.66 billion 2023 $2.85 billion $1.92 billion 2024 $2.82 billion $2.39 billion

With $1.66 billion in revenue thus far in 2025, the commercial casinos are on pace to push the 2023 mark of $2.85 billion in yearly revenue, if not surpass it.

While that is happening, online casinos continue to grow at a high rate. Last year’s $2.39 billion in OC revenue was a 24% increase from 2023. This year, the iGaming market in the state is on pace for about $2.80 billion in sales. That would be another 17% jump of the previous record. July’s revenue total of $247.3 million was a new record for the state.

What the data is showing is both casino options are in a strong position and show no signs of slowing down in New Jersey.

Atlantic City Features Nine Commercial Casinos

Atlantic City features nine commercial casinos that make up the monthly and annual revenue totals. They are:

Bally’s Atlantic City

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Caesars Atlantic City

Golden Nugget

Hard Rock Atlantic City

Harrah’s Atlantic City

Ocean Casino Resort

Resorts Casino Hotel

Tropicana Casino & Resort

The surge in revenue for these hotels are due in part to the commitment to upgrade the facilities. Over the years, many of these properties have made major investments to the casino or adjoining hotel and resort.

That includes expanded gaming spaces, renovated hotel rooms, new and improved restaurant options, as well as added entertainment options.

Atlantic City has become a more attractive location, helping the area emerge from the lows of the pandemic.

One challenge that could come to Atlantic City casinos in the future will be the eventual emergence of three new retail casinos in New York. Currently, eight applicants are vying for three bids in downstate New York. The three winners will be announced by the end of 2025.