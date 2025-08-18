New Jersey Online Casinos Set Monthly Revenue Record In July
Online casino gaming in New Jersey has never been stronger.
The NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement reported on Friday that the state set a monthly revenue record in July with $247.3 million. That bested the previous record of $246.8 million, which was set in May.
This marks the fourth consecutive month that New Jersey has produced at least $230 million in online casino revenue.
The record month of revenue generated $48.9 million in in Internet Gaming Tax for the state. That’s also a monthly record for New Jersey.
Breaking Down New Jersey’s July 2025 OC Revenue
Last month’s $247.3 million in iGaming revenue was not only a monthly record, but it was a 26.6% improvement from July 2024.
Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in July compared to a year prior. Information provided by the NJDGE.
|Online Operator
|July 2025 Revenue
|July 2024 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$52,052,953
|$37,761,067
|37.8%
|DraftKings
|$48,647,569
|$41,668,119
|16.8%
|BetMGM
|$31,399,955
|$25,262,988
|24.3%
|Borgata
|$19,981,347
|$18,774,803
|6.4%
|Caesars Palace
|$18,678,687
|$12,185,659
|53.3%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$13,394,416
|$10,353,857
|29.4%
|Fanatics
|$12,441,323
|$2,452,037
|407.4%
|BetRivers
|$9,114,880
|$6,528,522
|39.6%
|Golden Nugget
|$7,941,700
|$8,679,224
|-8.5%
|Bally
|$5,011,965
|$5,707,197
|-12.2%
|ESPN Bet
|$2,612,187
|$2,780,711
|-6.1%
|PlayStar
|$2,558,778
|$2,490,233
|2.8%
|bet365
|$2,399,210
|$1,669,923
|43.7%
|Ocean
|$2,394,646
|$1,553,782
|54.1%
|Resorts
|$2,360,220
|$1,941,427
|21.6%
|Tropicana
|$2,235,274
|$2,674,231
|-16.4%
|BetParx
|$2,077,987
|$1,271,499
|63.4%
|PartyPoker
|$1,649,241
|$1,369,322
|20.4%
|Jackpot City
|$1,436,964
|$417,876
|243.9%
|Monopoly
|$1,316,896
|$1,628,199
|-19.1%
|WSOP
|$1,309,501
|$1,646,525
|-20.5%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,205,625
|$938,633
|28.4%
|PokerStars
|$1,174,512
|$1,379,929
|-14.9%
|Jackpocket
|$1,078,415
|$970,669
|11.1%
|Mohegan Sun
|$847,285
|$1,199,012
|-29.3%
|Harrah's
|$733,727
|$1,224,618
|-40.1%
|Spin Palace
|$625,611
|$157,848
|296.3%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$617,632
|$704,883
|-12.4%
|Total
|$247,298,506
|$195,395,847
|26.6%
Yearly NJ Online Casino Revenue Up Over 23%
With July’s total, New Jersey has now generated $1.63 billion in online casino sales through seven months of 2025.
That total is currently up 23.3% compared to a year ago, where it sat at $1.33 billion.
Here’s some other notable data points from the most recent report:
- The $48.9 million in tax revenue generated from iGaming accounted for 62.2% of the state’s total monthly tax revenue from gambling.
- Online casinos have generated $256.4 million in tax revenue thus far in 2025. That is 62.6% of the entire state’s gambling tax revenue for the year.
- Slots and table games accounted for $244.6 million of the total iCasino sales last month. Online poker generated $2.7 million.
- The big three operators of FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM accounted for 53.4% of online casino sales last month. They amassed $132.1 million of the $247.3 million total.
