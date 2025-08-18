New Jersey Online Casinos Set Monthly Revenue Record In July

Online casino gaming in New Jersey has never been stronger.

The NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement reported on Friday that the state set a monthly revenue record in July with $247.3 million. That bested the previous record of $246.8 million, which was set in May.

This marks the fourth consecutive month that New Jersey has produced at least $230 million in online casino revenue.

The record month of revenue generated $48.9 million in in Internet Gaming Tax for the state. That’s also a monthly record for New Jersey.

Breaking Down New Jersey’s July 2025 OC Revenue

Last month’s $247.3 million in iGaming revenue was not only a monthly record, but it was a 26.6% improvement from July 2024.

Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in July compared to a year prior. Information provided by the NJDGE.

Online Operator July 2025 Revenue July 2024 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $52,052,953 $37,761,067 37.8% DraftKings $48,647,569 $41,668,119 16.8% BetMGM $31,399,955 $25,262,988 24.3% Borgata $19,981,347 $18,774,803 6.4% Caesars Palace $18,678,687 $12,185,659 53.3% Hard Rock Bet $13,394,416 $10,353,857 29.4% Fanatics $12,441,323 $2,452,037 407.4% BetRivers $9,114,880 $6,528,522 39.6% Golden Nugget $7,941,700 $8,679,224 -8.5% Bally $5,011,965 $5,707,197 -12.2% ESPN Bet $2,612,187 $2,780,711 -6.1% PlayStar $2,558,778 $2,490,233 2.8% bet365 $2,399,210 $1,669,923 43.7% Ocean $2,394,646 $1,553,782 54.1% Resorts $2,360,220 $1,941,427 21.6% Tropicana $2,235,274 $2,674,231 -16.4% BetParx $2,077,987 $1,271,499 63.4% PartyPoker $1,649,241 $1,369,322 20.4% Jackpot City $1,436,964 $417,876 243.9% Monopoly $1,316,896 $1,628,199 -19.1% WSOP $1,309,501 $1,646,525 -20.5% Pala/Stardust $1,205,625 $938,633 28.4% PokerStars $1,174,512 $1,379,929 -14.9% Jackpocket $1,078,415 $970,669 11.1% Mohegan Sun $847,285 $1,199,012 -29.3% Harrah's $733,727 $1,224,618 -40.1% Spin Palace $625,611 $157,848 296.3% Wheel of Fortune $617,632 $704,883 -12.4% Total $247,298,506 $195,395,847 26.6%

Yearly NJ Online Casino Revenue Up Over 23%

With July’s total, New Jersey has now generated $1.63 billion in online casino sales through seven months of 2025.

That total is currently up 23.3% compared to a year ago, where it sat at $1.33 billion.

Here’s some other notable data points from the most recent report: