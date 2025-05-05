The New York Knicks are hoping the third time’s the charm as they make their third straight trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This will prove their toughest battle yet as their opponent is their bitter rival, the Boston Celtics.

Two years ago, against Miami, the Knicks simply weren’t ready for a deep playoff run. Last season, injuries to Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby derailed them against the Pacers.

But now? The Knicks are as healthy as they can be. Brunson’s ankle healed enough that he flashed some heroics in Game 6 in Detroit on Thursday. Now, it’s time for him and his men to prove that Boston sweeping the season series was a fluke.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Tru TV, Max

Betting Line: Knicks +9, O/U 213

Key Matchup: OG Anunoby vs. Jason Tatum. Tatum has been, in a word, unstoppable. He’s averaging 31.3 points and 11.2 rebounds through the first round on a true shooting percentage (TS%) of nearly 61%. The former Duke Blue Devil is a two-way force with both range and size to his game, and the Knicks must slow him down if they want any chance in this series.

That means New York should put Anunoby on Tatum from the get-go. He’s easily their best on-ball defender and has both the size and length to keep up with the strong, 6-foot-8 Tatum. It won’t be easy but if Anunoby can force enough bad shots, Boston may need to lean on someone else.

X-Factor: Knicks bench. Not to argue adjacent to those who complain how coach Tom Thibodeau manages minutes, but the Knicks need more out of their bench this round if they want to even sniff th East Finals. Miles “Deuce” McBride averaged over three points per game versus Detroit, but will need to produce more in the Semis. The same goes for Mitchell Robinson, who needs to try and make some baskets instead of just being a defensive anchor.

Boston, on the other hand, has shooting big Luke Kornet behind Kristaps Porzingis. Al Horford is 38 and still playing strong. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are each capable of hitting dagger 3s. New York’s second unit has almost no room for mistakes, especially in Game 1.

Predicted Knicks Lineup: Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF), Karl-Anthony Towns (C)

Predicted Celtics Lineup: Derrick White (PG), Jrue Holiday (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), Kristaps Porzingis, C)

Prediction: Despite Boston sweeping the season series, the East Semis should be much closer. However, Game 1 belongs to the Celtics. They’re a deeper team to begin with and the Knicks are coming off of a highly emotional Game 6 win over the Pistons. New York’s six games with Detroit were also tough and physical, so there’ll be some lingering fatigue. Boston takes Game 1 not in a blowout, but always in control. If you’re on New York sports betting apps, a three-leg parlay of the Celtics moneyline, the over, and Jalen Brunson scoring 20 or more is smart. Celtics 118, Knicks 111