April 7th, but good signs so far for the Mets’ pitching staff:

No team in baseball has a better ERA from their pitching staff than the Mets They rank first in both the starter (2.40) and reliever (1.29) categories as well pic.twitter.com/KsngtEcePD — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 7, 2025

Great outings from all three starters in the Blue Jays series sweep. Tylor Megill went five and a third strong innings Friday night, allowing zero earned runs on two hits. He struck out four batters and walked three. Griffin Canning threw 89 pitches over four innings Saturday, conceding just one earned run on four hits, and David Peterson allowed one earned run on three hits over four and two thirds innings Sunday.

Collectively, the underlying numbers support the overall ERA. The Mets are allowing 6.44 hits per game, which is sixth-best in Major League Baseball. The 0.45 home runs per-nine innings number is #1 overall and the k/9 number of 9.45 is eighth-best. At 15.1, the strikeout-to-walk percentage is also top-eight, while opponents are chasing at a 28.8% rate, which is top-half. They’ve given up the fourth-fewest hits.

The test will get a little stiffer later in the month, with the Phillies and Cardinals on the schedule. Both teams are top six in OPS and batting average as of publication.