Keith Hernandez on a hot mic in Miami on Wednesday night:

“Piss-poor hitting.” – Keith Hernandez with a hot-mic moment coming out of commercial 😬 pic.twitter.com/Bxqt5NCyIR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2025

The Marlins took a 4-1 lead into the top of the eighth inning before Pete Alonso tied it with a three-run blast. That forced the game into extras, and a bases-loaded walk and fielder’s choice were good enough to plate two more runs in what would finish as a 6-5 Mets win.

The bats have been hit or miss through the 3-3 start, literally and figuratively. Alonso is slashing .286/.423/.667 with a 1.090 OPS. Juan Soto has five hits and six walks while Brandon Nimmo has 3 RBI and 12 total bases. But Francisco Lindor is ice cold, just two hits in 20 at-bats, same with Mark Vientos, who is hitting .083 with a .154 OBP.

Maybe the panacea for “piss-poor hitting” is a return home from the six-game road swing and playing in the front of the home crowd for the first time