Juan Soto may be the new face of the New York Mets, but first baseman Pete Alonso is the heartbeat. The Polar Bear reminded everyone of that Monday night when he clubbed a grand slam against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park. Alonso’s homer was the big blast in New York’s seven-run fifth inning.

The score was tied 1-1 entering the fifth when Luisangel Acuña led off with an infield single. Jose Siri’s double scored him to make it 2-1. Marlins starter Cal Quantrill then truly lost his stuff, hitting Starling Marte before Soto worked a walk to load the bases.

Pete Alonso worked the count full too before mashing Quantrill’s hanging sinker a clean 400 feet to the opposite way. George Soriano came in from the bullpen to stop the bleeding, but not before issuing a two-run shot to Luis Torrens.

Brandon Nimmo also homered to bring the Mets back to .500 at a whopping four games into the season. They’ll look to rise above it again at 6:40 p.m tonight when Kodai Senga makes his season debut against former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.